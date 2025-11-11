PAGC Remembrance Day ceremony honours Indigenous veterans and remembers fallen soldiers

The Prince Albert Grand Council held its annual indigenous veterans ceremony on Monday morning, bringing together elders, veterans, families and local officials for a solemn day of remembrance.

The event began with a grand entry led by Cheifs and Veterans carrying the flags, followed by cadets and city officials. A prayer service, drum songs, and the singing of O Canada set the tone for a morning focused on honouring Indigenous soldiers whose service often went unrecognized for generations.

Speakers addressed the sacrifices Indigenous men and women made in conflicts ranging from the First and Second World Wars to Korea, Vietnam, and peacekeeping missions overseas. Speakers also reflected on the historic inequalities Indigenous veterans faced when they returned home, including being denied the same benefits as other Canadian soldiers.

Despite those barriers, veterans served with pride, said Sheryl Kimbley, PAGC event coordinator.

“They did not have to go,” she said. “They volunteered and stood shoulder to shoulder with all veterans because they loved our country so much.”

Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Families place memorial crosses decorated with poppies during the ceremony’s honour roll segment.

Kimbley said the ceremony was created years ago after Indigenous veterans approached the PAGC Women’s Commission asking for a place where they could gather, share stories, and be honoured. It has since become an annual tradition.

“What I hope is that they feel honoured and special,” she said. “These are great men and women, and we want them to know we remember them.”

One of the most emotional moments of the morning came when the Women’s Commission presented a star blanket to Silver Cross Mother Violet Morin, who attended in memory of her son, Sergeant Darby Morin, a Big River First Nation soldier who served with the United States Army and died in Afghanistan in 2009.

Morin said being honoured by PAGC means her son’s name continues to live on. “It gives us mothers peace to know he is not forgotten,” she said. “He loved what he did, and he made a commitment and a sacrifice to serve.”

She said her strength comes from knowing her son died doing what he believed in. “He wanted to be a role model for the children and show that they can follow their dreams,” she said. “Anything is possible if you keep going.”

The ceremony continued with the laying of wreaths for each major conflict, the reading of the honour roll, and the Last Post, followed by a moment of silence. Flags were later danced out, and veterans and dignitaries gathered for a group photo before joining the community for a shared lunch.

For Kimbley, the purpose of the day is simple.

“It is not about division,” she said. “It is about giving Indigenous veterans a place to come together and remembering the sacrifices they made for all of us.”