PAGC policing symposium lays out path toward First Nation-led service

The Prince Albert Grand Council used a policing symposium in Prince Albert on Thursday to present the clearest picture yet of what a First Nations-Led Police service could look like for its member nations, while emphasizing that the process remains in a decision-making stage and will depend on community support and negotiations with other governments.

The symposium brought together PAGC leadership, chiefs, councillors and policing representatives to hear findings from a feasibility study prepared by MNP. The study examined current policing challenges in PAGC communities and laid out options for a future policing model, including a regional First Nations-led service.

PAGC Vice Chief Joseph Tsannie said the work has been underway since 2017 and is now moving in to a phase where communities must understand what taking on a First Nations-led police service would actually involve.

“We’re wrapping up the study—the end of the month is our deadline—so we have the report that’s been endorsed by the chiefs of the grand council,” Tsannie said. “The next phase is making sure communities understand what it is to take over such a police force, and making sure that communities have the knowledge in order to continue to support this initiative.”

He said the process is being driven by communities themselves and linked the idea to both safety and long-term opportunity.

“It’s been 150 some years since the RCMP has been serving our communities, and I think it’s an opportunity to give those opportunities to our young people to start working in the justice system, the education, the training component, to start having our own people working within,” he said.

Much of the detailed information came from Caitlin Brown, who told those in attendance that the study was designed to help PAGC nations decide what direction they want to take, during her presentation.

“I have been working with Dave and vice chief and the Prince Albert Grand Council over the last almost two years,” Brown said. We kicked off this project in May of 2024, and it was really to do a study to see what First Nations policing could look like for the PAGC nations.”

She said the goal was to explore a regional service for PAGC nations while also comparing that idea with individual nation police services and improvements that could still be made under the current system.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Caitlin Brown of MNP presents findings from the PAGC policing feasibility study during the PAGC Policing Model Symposium in Prince Albert on Thursday.

“We’ve been really just exploring what’s possible over the last two years, and now, with the feasibility study being done, it’s really time for you folks to be well informed, to decide what do you want to do next,” Brown told symposium attendees.

Slides presented at the symposium showed communities reported concerns such as limited patrols, slow response times, rising calls for service and a desire for more community-based, proactive policing. The proposed regional model would include Prince Albert as a headquarters hub and La Ronge as a second hub, along with supports such as mental health crisis response, youth outreach and specialized investigative resources.

Vice Chief Christopher Jobb tied the policing discussion to broader justice issues, saying Indigenous people remain overrepresented in incarceration and child welfare.

“As you see the incarceration rate, our people are overpopulating, not just that area, but also child welfare,” Jobb said. “They need help. Our people need help.”

Tsannie said one of the strongest arguments for a First Nations-Led service is the ability to respond with better cultural understanding and communication.

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte cautioned against viewing the plan as something already secured, saying the work should be judged by actual results.

“It’s not till things happen, not till we see a police force, not till we see funding from the federal government and provincial government, right? That’s fair,” Hardlotte said.

Jason Colon, chief of police with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, said First Nations policing can bring practical improvements for communities, but only if the foundation is strong.

“The biggest thing is governance and long term funding,” Colon said. He said services also need the staffing and structure to remain sustainable and effective over time.

Outside speakers and community leaders added to the discussion after the main session. Mohammed Hashim, CEO of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, called the process a serious one rooted in self-determination.

“It’s not a decision that’s being taken lightly. It’s being costed out. It’s been thought through. It’s been all the positives and the implications, the potential implications of this decision are being evaluated with significant due diligence,” Hashim said.

Community leaders also pointed to on-the-ground concerns. Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Coun. Clarisse Lecoq said a PAGC police service could offer more continuity than rotating outside policing services.

“They’d be there all the time. They know the people and work with the people on a long term basis, not just short stays,” Lecoq said.

No final decision was made Thursday, but the symposium showed PAGC has moved well beyond a general discussion and is now asking communities whether they are ready to support a more defined First Nation-led Policing model.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca