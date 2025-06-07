PAGC Grand Chief blasts protestors planning to blockade Prince Albert bridge

The Prince Albert Grand Council has denounced a group’s plan to blockade the Diefenbaker Bridge in Prince Albert on Saturday.

A poster circulating online has called “all nations, all warriors, all allies, youth, elders, women, (and) men” to bring drums, flares, staffs, and spirit to blockade the “Prince Albert Bridge” at noon on Saturday.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte blasted the protest, calling it irresponsible and dangerous as northern communities face emergency wildfire evacuations.

“We are in the middle of a wildfire crisis,” Hardlotte said in the press release. “Our communities are under evacuation, and emergency crews need unrestricted access to respond. Anyone interfering with critical fire operations is putting lives at risk. This action does not represent our people, our leadership, or our values. We condemn it in the strongest terms.”

The PAGC has urged its members and the general public to ignore the protest and instead support affected communities through other means.

In the poster circulating online, organizers wrote that the blockade is intended to “defend our sacred lands and waters, denounce broken treaties and colonial control, reclaim council fire governance, stand for our children, our future, and our ancestors.”

The poster also notes that this is a peaceful protest, and no drugs or alcohol will be permitted.

In their press release, the PAGC said the blockade has been promoted as being in defence of Indigenous lands and treaty rights. The event is not affiliated with the PAGC leadership or its 12 members, according to the PAGC press release.

The Daily Herald attempted to contact organizers by calling the number listed on the blockade protest poster but received a message saying the line was out of service or had been disconnected.

There is only one bridge in Prince Albert. Drivers looking for alternatives to Diefenbaker Bridge would have to travel roughly 120 km west (Petrofka Bridge) or roughly 100 km east (Gronlid Bridge) to cross the North Saskatchewan River.