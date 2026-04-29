PAGC Fine Arts Festival provides platform for northern talent

This is Peter St. Pierre’s third year chaperoning students at the PAGC Fine Arts Festival, and he never stops being amazed at how many artists the event attracts.



St. Pierre, a 20-year resident of Fond du Lac, chaperoned 16 local students on the first day of the annual showcase of northern talent. He said the event never fails to impress.

“It’s exciting to see everyone here whose all gathered, especially since (they’re) all from small surrounding communities,” St. Pierre said. “I didn’t realize how many kids there can be in this place.”

The annual festival returned to the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre on April 20 for its 33rd year of operation. It was first held 35 years ago. The four-day event gives northern students a chance to showcase their artistic talents, whether they’re dancing, singing, writing, or drawing.

Jason Kerr/Northern Advocate

Dancer Kaytona Starblanket from Little Red River School performs during the opening day of the PAGC Fine Arts Festival at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.

“There’s a lot of talented kids in the north, for sure,” St. Pierre said. “When we’re back home, we do a lot of fundraising to make sure everything’s covered for these kids. Not only that, we teach them as well for each category, like line dancing, jigging, and all that.”

The festival typically attracts around 1,700 students PAGC communities. Preparations begin months in advance, and last right up until the day of their performance.

St. Pierre said it’s common to see northern artists practicing in the hotel before heading to the Exhibition Centre.

The four-day event began with a grand entry featuring students, elders, and dignitaries.

PAGC Vice-Chief Chris Jobb was among the local leaders who took part. Jobb said it’s encouraging to see so many talented youth in one place.

Jason Kerr/Northern Advocate

Dancer Kaytona Starblanket from Little Red River School performs during the opening day of the PAGC Fine Arts Festival at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre.



“I see hope, I look at 12 communities, 12 nations, coming together always to re-kindle that fire when it almost went out,” Jobb said during his opening remarks.

“I really feel good about this. We need to continue. It’s going to get bigger and better. Let’s keep doing what we’re doing for our next generation.”

The festival is divided into two-day sections. The first two days belong to younger students, while high school artists take over for the last two.

Festival organizer Shona Tretiak said the event wouldn’t happen without strong support from sponsors and the dedication of committee members. She also hoped the experience would be a positive one for the participants.

“Have fun,” she told the younger youth who opened the festival on April 20. “Enjoy your two days, and go home with lots of memories.”

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca