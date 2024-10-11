PAGC demands urgent action at Ottawa press conference

Daily Herald Contributor

Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) leadership, representing 12 First Nations across northern Saskatchewan, has demanded urgent action from federal ministers and MPs.

Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte was joined by chiefs from across the north for meetings in Ottawa. During a press conference, Hardlotte said many communities were struggling, and leaders were tired of empty rhetoric.

“We are here to save lives,” Hardlotte said. “We need more than promises. We need immediate action, not just words on paper. Our communities cant wait any longer.”

With a federal election slated to happen before October 2025, if not sooner, PAGC called on all parties aspiring to form the next government to show their commitment to working with Indigenous communities to move forward with reconciliation and take immediate action on preventable crises in healthcare, housing, and public safety.

“MPs and party leaders need to stop worrying about their next election and start worrying about the lives of our people,” Hardlotte said. “We have crisis back home that should have been prevented if the government had honoured the Treaties.”

Hardlotte said overcrowded homes, poor healthcare, and a lack of mental health services are among the challenges faced by PAGC communities. Hardlotte said they are pushing for real solutions on issues that are literally life or death for many of their members.

“We can’t wait for another election cycle to fix these issues. Lives are on the line right now. They all have the power to make a difference, but they need the political will to act,” Hardlotte added.

“The PAGC calls on the government and all political leaders to fulfill their Treaty obligations and address the urgent needs of Indigenous communities,” he added.

“Right now, we’re watching members of our communities die because they can’t access basic healthcare or live in safe, dignified housing.”

PAGC leaders said the housing crisis in PAGC communities has led to preventable illnesses and violence, while chronic underfunding of healthcare means Indigenous people are left without acceptable support for mental health, addictions services, elder care, and Indigenous-led policing.

“We need a government and leaders of all parties that respects the treaties, not just with words, but with real action.” Hardlotte said.

PAGC’s meetings in Ottawa have focused on securing meaningful commitments to improve healthcare access, build culturally appropriate housing, enhance public safety, and advance reconciliation through action, not just promises.