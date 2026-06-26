PAGC celebrates National Indigenous People’s Day at Urban Services

There were three reasons to celebrate on Sunday, and the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) Women’s Commission promoted all of them.

Sunday marked National Indigenous People’s Day, Father’s Day and the beginning of the Summer Solstice. The PAGC celebrated all three with a free BBQ at the Urban Services building in downtown Prince Albert.

“Today we were asked to put on a celebration for Indigenous Day for the city of Prince Albert and surrounding (area and) whoever’s in the city, because we have a lot of people that live here from all the 14 nations with Grand Council,” PAGC Women’s Commission chair Anita Parenteau said. “It’s just a day of celebration of who we are, where we come from and a reminder that we’re still here and we’re not going anywhere.”

She also noted the triple meaning of the day in 2026, wishing everyone a happy Father’s Day and a happy Summer Solstice. She said that the commission was lucky to be able to mix all three days into one celebration.

Parenteau said the Summer Solstice means new beginnings.

“I was explaining that to my grandchildren, because I was coming in from Sturgeon Lake, and I said, it’s also Solstice today. That means all the trees, all the grass is green, all the birds are here, the geese are here, there’s babies being born, all the new stuff is happening,” Parenteau said.

“I find that that’s our New Year because all the new stuff is coming, grass and trees and everything that goes with it.”

Parenteau said that a day like National Indigenous People’s Day is important for reconciliation because it honours who Indigenous people are.

“It’s important because we’re the first people. We were here time immemorial. We talk about residential schools but we’re getting through it. We’re healing and this is part of healing today in the music, entertainment, the communication, the visiting,” she explained.

She said that other places celebrate with pow wow or other more solemn affairs but it was an important day and they decided to make it fun.

The day included a booth to do art activities courtesy of the Mann Art Gallery, music from various entertainers, a free barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers and a cool treat courtesy of CUPE and children’s activities.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Lindsay Sorrell from the Mann Art Gallery worked with people on art during the PAGC Women’s Commission celebration of National Indigenous People’s Day and Father’s Day on Sunday at PAGC Urban Services. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



A volunteer from CUPE worked the grill during the PAGC Women’s Commission celebration of National Indigenous People’s Day and Father’s Day on Sunday at PAGC Urban Services.

She said that next year the event could be bigger and this year it came together quickly at the hands of Women’s Commission member Sheryl Kimbley.

“She just does that for PAGC and I just love that she’s such a good and good planner for us,” Parenteau said.

Everything on the day was without cost which Parenteau said was another perk for people.

“It’s all free and people can enjoy the day,” she said.

Parenteau replaced Shirley Henderson, who passed away in late 2023, as Women’s Commission Chair. Parenteau said that she misses Henderson every day because she was the rock of the commission since it was founded.

Henderson’s work included organizing many events for the Commission and spearheading the MMIWG monument on the riverbank.

Parenteau said that when she was elected by the 14 members of the commission as chair she wondered what she got herself into.

“We truly miss her. Then we can try to continue on with the walks, the banquets we have every October for scholarship. We have scholarship and we give out scholarships to post-secondary ladies. We’re trying to fill her shoes and do other things, so there’s more things coming,” Parenteau said.

“We always try to honour her and talk about her at our walk. Her family comes there and we honour them. We really miss her and all the work that she’s done. We try and fill those shoes and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Parenteau also wanted to send a message on the importance of the day.

“I just truly would like people to learn who we are and where we came from because all the homelessness and all the things that are happening within the urban setting here in the city is because of residential school. That’s important that people need to know that. That’s a message I just want to send,” Parenteau said.