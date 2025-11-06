PAGC and Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation celebrate opening of new medical boarding home in former Days Inn

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Daily Herald

Spurcelodge is expanding.

The Medical Boarding Home opened its new, larger, location at the former Days Inn building on Marquis Road on Oct. 24.

Dignitaries from the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) and Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation (HLDN) were on hand to mark the milestone with a grand-opening. The two groups jointly own the facility.

Sprucelodge director Corrine Fiddler said the day was deeply meaningful. She joined Sprucelodge in 2010, and watched it grow to a bustling operation that serves communities across the north.

“It was a very long process,” Fiddler said. “There was a lot to figure out. It’s not just a minor renovation. It was huge, so we’ve been waiting to have this.

“Sprucelodge is a very busy facility day-to-day, so we had to try to work around everything,” she added. “Now that it’s all said and done, I’m pleased. I think everything went great.”

The PAGC and HLDN partnership purchased the new location in September 2022, but Fiddler said it required major renovations before they could open. They converted several guest rooms into a large commercial kitchen, and removed the swimming pool and water slide to make room for conference and meeting rooms.

The new facility will have 65 rooms serving up to 180 people at a time. Fiddler said that’s a significant increase over the number of people they could help at their old 10-room location on 15th Street West.

“It wasn’t feasible,” she said when asked about the old location. “Gradually, we started to be spending more and more money at hotels. The hotels were getting a lot of money that I’ve always said, it needs to come back to us. We need to employ our people Instead of spending that money elsewhere it needs to come back to our communities. That’s who we serve.

“Al (PAGC Executive Director Al Ducharme) and I talked over the years many times, but things like this don’t happen overnight. You can’t buy a building like this at the drop of a hat.”

Fiddler said Sprucelodge staff go above and beyond because they know what it feels like to be far from home, especially when you are not feeling well or are caring for someone who is. She said the goal is to make sure every guest is treated like family.

Fiddler said Clients are referred to the medical home from non-insured health benefits. They primarily assist people from the north, but the home will help people from anywhere.

“As long as PA is their closest provider for the medical service that they require—that’s not available at home—they would be sent to us so when they come here, we look after everything,” Fiddler said.

The list of services includes accommodations, meals, and transportation.

PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte was among the dignitaries at the Oct. 24 grand opening.

“Sprucelodge has always been there for our people,” said Hardlotte said in a press release.

Hardlotte said by joining forces with Hatchet Lake, it’s strengthening something that has already proven its worth.

“Together, we have created a space that is bigger, better, and ready for the future,” he said. “It is a good feeling to know our members will have a safe and caring place to stay when they come to Prince Albert for medical appointments.”

“Sprucelodge has come full circle,” Hardlotte added. “It stands as a symbol of partnership, care, and community. This new chapter with Hatchet Lake shows what can happen when Nations work together for the well-being of our people.”

Hatchet Lake Chief Bart Tsannie was also on hand for the ceremony. Tsannie said it’s not easy to access healthcare in the north. He said patients have to travel hours on winter roads, or fly south for treatment.

“Sprucelodge gives them a place that feels like home and takes away some of that worry,” he explained. “It shows that the North matters, and that our people deserve the same level of care as anyone else. This joint ownership means our communities have a real stake in the care we provide for our people.”

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald