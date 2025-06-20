PADBID selects new date for Street Fair

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) executive director and organizer of Prince Albert Street Fair, Rhonda Trusty, has announced a new date for the event.

Street Fair was supposed to run on Saturday, June 14 but was cancelled due to weather concerns. On Thursday, Trusty announced that PADBID has selected Saturday, July 19 as their new date.

“I researched the Prince Albert events calendar and there were no large events slated on that date for Prince Albert,” Trusty said. “For myself as the executive director and organizer for the events, I’m unable to do other dates due to family commitments.”

Availability was another factor. Trusty said she put out a tentative call to outside groups involved with Street Fair, like organizations that run children’s activities or local community groups. She said many of them still wanted to attend Street Fair, and July 19 was the date that worked best.

“The response was amazing because they were all available, which was another determining factor in being able to select this date,” she said. “You want to be able to provide the same attractions to Street Fair as you would have with the original date.”

However, there will be a few changes. Trusty said she has not heard from all of the vendors or food truck operators, some which might have taken on commitments, such as Back to Batoche or the Ness Creek Music Festival, stay with back to the Tosh, or maybe Nest Creek, Music Festival. Both are multi-day events that run on July 19.

Trusty said the Street Fair is only one day, meaning residents will still be able to attend other events too if they choose.

“When I expressed that I would reschedule the event, the response was overwhelmingly positive,” Trusty wrote in a statement posted to the PADBID Facebook page. “I cannot please everyone and the logistics of putting Street Fair together is a challenge unto itself.

“I look forward to seeing folks enjoying Street Fair and there is nothing wrong with people taking in both events.”

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

