PADBID preparing for downtown zombie invasion

Daily Herald Contributor

The Prince Albert Downtown Business Improvement District (PADBID) will be celebrating the second annual Downtown Zombie Walk and Monster Mash on Oct, 26 starting at 5:30 p.m.

PADBID co-executive director Rhonda Trusty said it’s a fun way to get people downtown before Halloween.

“It’s an opportunity to have some free family fun in our downtown and to promote other businesses that we do have in our business district.” Trusty said.

“We are just encouraging everybody to dress up and come out for some family fun.”

The Halloween evening will start with a ghost story at the Historical Museum at 5:30 p.m. Afterwards, the Zombie Walk will begin, with participants making their way from the Historical Museum to the old Sears location at the Gateway Mall.

“From there we will have our monster mash dance,” Trusty said. “It’s a free event, we are encouraging as many families as possible to come out and have some family fun as the kids will be receiving a treat bag when they walk through the door.”

The highlight of this year’s event will be a ghost train that participants can receive a ride in.

There will also be draws for donated items from various business.

“When people come in they will fill out a slip, hopefully if their name gets drawn they will be the winners,” Trusty said.

Come out and enjoy this scary FREE fun event with a treat bag for the kiddos! Draws will be made for Downtown Business gift certificates and items!