Packed council chambers as Yorkton residents raise concerns over proposed developments

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — City hall was packed with residents Monday as council considered two separate development-related matters involving properties at 7 Driftwood Bay and 395 Riverview Rd recently purchased by Poundmaker’s Lodge Treatment Centres.

While both properties were the subject of public concern, Councillor Darcy Zaharia stressed they involve different zoning classifications and should be considered separately.

“The two separate properties are zoned differently,” Zaharia said following the July 13 council meeting.

The first property, 7 Driftwood Bay, is located in an R1 residential district. Council unanimously voted to deny a proposed zoning amendment after administration advised the purchaser the requested use would not comply with the property’s residential zoning.

“The property is residential,” Zaharia said. “We don’t rezone things basically in residential. It’s one R1 residential district.”

Zaharia said city administration had previously advised the prospective purchaser that the amendment was unlikely to be approved because the property was not appropriately zoned for the proposed use.

That recommendation was accepted unanimously by council.

The issue drew heightened public attention because the proposed use involved a health services facility, something Zaharia acknowledged is needed in the community.

“I don’t think anybody denies that there’s a need, that Yorkton needs it,” he said. “It’s just where do you put it?”

Council dealt differently with the second property at 395 Riverview Rd., which is already zoned C4 commercial.

According to Zaharia, the property’s existing zoning already allows for health services uses, making it a different matter than the Driftwood Bay application.

With council chambers filled and residents expressing concerns about the proposal, council unanimously voted to table the matter until its Aug. 10 meeting.

The delay is intended to allow both the prospective purchaser and area residents an opportunity to formally present their positions to council.

“There were so many residents, our chambers were full,” Zaharia said. “Everybody on council has been talked to, people got a hold of us voicing their concerns.”

Council wants to hear more from all sides before making a decision, he added.

Residents wishing to address council at the Aug. 10 meeting must follow the city’s delegation procedures and submit presentation materials in advance.

Zaharia said many of the residents who contacted him were opposed to the proposal, though he emphasized council has not yet heard from everyone involved.

The decision to table the Riverview Road matter was unanimous.

The issue has become one of the most closely watched matters to come before council in recent months.