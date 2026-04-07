The Outdoor Adventures program at Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) is tying together outdoor activities and film for a fundraiser.

On April 10 at the EA Rawlinson Centre, the program will host the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) World Tour 2026-2026.

PACI Outdoor Adventures Teacher Jordan Holmen said the program is a full day immersion outdoor experience for students in Grade 10 and Grade 11 that students can apply to enter.

“We’re doing all our learning outside and on the land and traveling to a whole bunch of different parts of the province,” Holmen said.

Holmen said he was trying to find something that dovetails with what the program does but also gives back to the community.

“The whole idea to put on this film festival is so that we can gather like-minded people for a little bit of inspiration about their own outdoor adventures and outdoor excursions and plans and expeditions and that kind of thing,” Holmen said.

The VIMFF is a traveling film festival that originates in Vancouver. Holmen said Prince Albert is one of the locations that was selected to host it.

“We go through and curate and choose as a committee what sorts of videos would be appropriate for PA and a prairie population, that kind of thing,” Holmen explained. “There’s a variety of films in the tune of climbing to skiing to running, that kind of thing. (It’s) a lot of different outdoor recreational sports and hopefully it inspires people to do some of the same on their own.”

The cost for the evening is $20 but Holmen said the evening is more about letting people know the programs exists and hopefully attract students.

“It costs money for all the sorts of things, from gear to fuel,” he explained. “As we know, the price of fuel’s gone up so much. I really believe that we have a lot of kids in PA that have already a lot of boundaries and barriers they’re up against and this fundraiser eliminates a lot of that for them.

“We’re able to provide them with equipment they might need and avoid a tuition that is in other programs like this in the province.”

The fundraiser is another event in Prince Albert supported by the Malcolm Jenkins Family Foundation. Holmen thanked Jenkins and the Foundation for the support.

“My heart is always so full when I sit down with Malcolm. He is just such a giving man and does so much for our community, but I don’t need to tell anybody that.”

The VIMFF is scheduled for 7 p.m. on April 10 at the EA Rawlinson Centre. Holmen said it has two parts each running 45 to 50 minutes with an intermission in between.

Holmen said that people should come to the film festival because it is something different.

“I feel like we’re trying to bring something that isn’t in Prince Albert,” he said. “I myself drove to a film festival like this in Saskatoon in January in a snowstorm, just to go see it. I thought, well, ‘why am I driving to Saskatoon? Why can’t Prince Albert host something like this?’”

He said that he went as a fan of things outdoors but wants to have the community enjoy it as much as the program loves putting it on for the community.

“We know that a lot of the residents of Prince Albert, that’s our playground, right? We’re right on the edge of the north. We ski, we paddle board. We do all sorts of stuff, camp in the north. This is just a chance to inspire us further and see what other adventures are out there for us.”

The VIMFF World Tour 2025-2026 for the PACI Outdoor Adventures Program is on April 10 at the EA Rawlinson Centre at 7 p.m.