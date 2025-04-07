PACI hosts Trade Show to boost Grad fundraising

Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) hosted their first ever Trade Show on Saturday to help raise money for the Class of 2025.

Isabella Robin, a Grade 12 student at PACI, said this is one of several fundraisers they have planned ahead of graduation.

“We were hoping to raise funds for our graduation, our grad suits, our yearbooks and stuff,” Robin said. “It’s really cool to have a trade show. We’re going to be doing a bottle drive to help raise more money for it (grad).”

Fellow graduate Katelyn Pruden-Muskego said there were more than 20 vendors in the Trade Show.

Robin said grad planning is going smoothly at this stage.

“It’s going really well. We have an SLC meeting every few days, and that’s where we plan out all our stuff,” Robin said.

Previous graduating classes operated thrift stores in the school but there has been nothing of the magnitude of Saturday’s trade show.

“Nothing this big,” Pruden-Muskego said.

“It’s super cool that we have this Trade Show to help raise money for the grad,” Robin added.

Pruden-Muskego was impressed by the quality of the wares at the Trade Show.

“We have some very, very good things that they’re selling there. The products actually look like what it’s supposed to be. (The) Plushies and stuff doesn’t look very off brand. It looks like everything homemade,” she said.

Robin thanked the organizers from the teaching staff at PACI for putting the event together including main organizer Brooke West, Principal Dave Lokinger and Vice Principal Randi Honch along with all the students who also assisted.

