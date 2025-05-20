PACI Dance Program celebrates 12 years with More Than a Room

The Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) Dance Program will be hosting their 12th annual More Than a Room fundraiser with a performance on Thursday evening at the EA Rawlinson Centre.

More Than a Room began over a decade ago as a way to cover the cost of converting a classroom into a professional dance studio. Since then, the event has helped pay for costumes, workshops, travel to competitions, and guest choreographers.

PACI Dance teacher Alicia Wotherspoon said that she could not believe the 12th year of the program had come to an end.

“Over the past decade, the dance program has provided students from diverse backgrounds and varying skill levels the chance to explore the art of dance,” she said.

Wotherspoon said the classes helped to foster an environment where students learn not only dance technique, but also how to uplift and encourage one another regardless of their successes or setbacks.

“The supportive atmosphere has instilled in our students the values of leadership, respect, and confidence, as well as the importance of hard work,” Wotherspoon said. “The dance studio has become much more than just a room where classes are held. It has become a space for self-expression and for creating lifelong connections.”

This year‘s show explores the idea of nostalgia and the longing we feel for moments from the past.

“It’s the aching for a place or a person or a thing: a canola field, the smell of fresh bread, a childhood friend, the sound of the drum, a hug from a grandparent, the book of burnt CDs from your first car,” she said. “In remembering, we wrestle with the tension between holding on and letting go – of the people in those memories, the emotions they stirred, and, most of all, the versions of ourselves we were in those moments.”

Students worked all year to prepare for Thursday’s show. Wotherspoon said the dance program is a passion of hers, and one she’s happy to share with her students.

She said the program gives students of all backgrounds and skill levels the opportunity to take dance classes and earn three Arts Ed credits.

During this year, the group performed at the PACI Remembrance Day Assembly and Winter Showcase. They also taught dance to students at King George School. They also participated in a livestream with the National Ballet of Canada.

There will also be performances from the PACI Dance Program, singer/songwriters Kiefer Paul and Amanda Paul, dancers from King George Elementary School, Carlos Moosomin, and the Birch Hills Dance Centre.

Wotherspoon added that she is grateful to work with students and share her love of dance.

Dancers like Grade 10 student Rosie Wilson are also grateful to the chance to learn about the art form. “I love that in dance class you can be yourself and have fun while working hard at the same time,” Wilson said. “I wasn’t too sure about dance, but I’m glad I did it. Dance has given me a type of freedom I can’t explain. When I’m dancing, I feel lighter and free to express myself. I will miss having this connection with these people. I will miss laughing together and having fun together as dancers.”

Grade 12 student Nesslin McDonald is in her last year in the PACI Dance Program. Like Wilson, McDonald said the experience has been wonderful. “I love the community, the freedom of expression, the work put towards training, (and) the ability to produce moments bigger than myself,” McDonald said. “We have changed from nervous dancers to a family who I can always lean on. For three years, we have built our dance family. That’s what I will miss most, the friends and the love for the art. Without them, I don’t know what I’d do.” Wotherspoon added that there is a silent auction filled with amazing donations from community members and locally owned businesses that have been organized by Susan Brown.

The doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office and online.

