PACI celebrates Class of 2024 at the Rawlinson Centre

There were many cheers as the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute Class of 2024 crossed the stage on Wednesday.

Valedictorian Kisik McDermott said he improved every year at PACI and hoped that would inspire the school’s younger students.

“I’ve got friends in younger grades as well. I hope they can someday improve their life in like all aspects like getting physically fit, being really smart and passing all your grades with high marks. I hope for the best for all of them,” McDermott said.

During the ceremony, McDermott received the Governor General’s Award from Saskatchewan Rivers trustee Michelle Vickers. He was grateful for the recognition.

“It feels like I worked really hard to get that,” he said. “It feels like I prove myself that I can work because in Grade 10 my grades weren’t that good and Grade 11 and 12 I worked really hard.”

The award also came down to a competition and McDermott was not named until late last week.

“To have a little competition that’s always good because it helps to push us further to compete and get better grades,” McDermott said.

McDermott’s best memories at PACI also came from competition. As an avid athlete, McDermott enjoyed playing for the school’s volleyball team, where he was vice-captain.

“I’ve been playing here since Grade 9. That has got to be my best memory just travelling with everybody, going to tournaments and having fun,” he said.

The PACI volleyball team made it to provincials in 2023 for the first time in 20 years. This year’s squad graduated six seniors, so it was team of veterans. The squad made provincials for the first time in PACI history in 2022, and almost returned in 2023.

“We were just one game away from getting to provincials, but it was a really close game,” McDermott said.

“I feel like it was pretty amazing to go once.”

McDermott is planning on attending the University of Saskatchewan to study Kinesiology. He has already found accommodation in Saskatoon in a dormitory off campus and wants to pursue his love of sport.

“Volleyball is my passion, so I am going to keep going on with that as far as I can. The last two years I have been playing club volleyball with PAVC and next year I can come back as an overage player. I just have to try out again. Hopefully I can do that and I am hoping to play university volleyball.”

The grads entered to a drum performance by Iron Whistle. Vickers brought greetings from the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

The salute to the parents was done by Ashlee Flying Buffalo with a response by father Burke McCallum.

The salute to the staff was done by Mirra Michel with a response by teacher Leanne Jordan.

The Joseph family tied through the entire ceremony as Trinity Joseph Bear was a graduate. His grandmother Elder Priscilla Joseph said the prayer to open, his mother Trina Joseph gave the message from the School Community Council and grandfather Lawrence Joseph presented the Dr. Chief Lawrence Joseph Award.

This was also the end of 16 years for Trina Joseph on the SCC at PACI. The entire family to this point has all attended and graduated from PACI with Priscilla graduating from PACI 65 years ago.

Principal Dave Lokinger and vice principal Jodi Honch presented the diplomas. The ceremony was emceed by Theron Carle and AJ Pilon.

During the ceremony, there were several awards and scholarships announced on screen as graduates received their diplomas. The complete list was not available.

