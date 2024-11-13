PA Votes: Ward 7 candidates in their own words

Election Day is Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Prince Albert, and with that in mind, the Prince Albert Daily Herald submitted eight questions to the two Ward 7 candidates. Their answers are below. Candidates are listed alphabetically.

Dawn Kilmer (incumbent)

Background Information

I have had the privilege to represent residents of Ward 7 as your City Councillor this past term. I have learned so much as your Councillor and hope to have earned your vote in the upcoming Municipal Election on November 13, 2024. I am proud of my track record of dedication to public service during my 29+ year tenure at Carlton and the last four years as a City Councillor of Ward 7. I will continue serving our community in the same way.

During my tenure as Ward 7 Councillor, I took the opportunity to serve for you:

• on the board for Downtown Business Improvement District (PABID) – a top priority for our city is to complete Streetscape Master plan and promote economic development in our Downtown district.

• as representative of the City at Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency meetings. We must help change assessment practices to better serve our Municipality. We must remove unnecessary complications to the system, such as the provincial percentage of value for various property classes, to make the system easier to administer and explain to residents. By attending these meeting, I advocate for us.

• as City representative on Board of North Central Waste Management Corporation- this board runs the multi-material recycling program that our city uses. Much work is being done by this board to promote recycling and have started discussions with the province on a fully integrated Extended Producer responsibility program. This recycling has resulted in financial gains for the City. With these changes there is a natural progression to provide a wider composting program currently being developed by a local business.

• as Chair of the Community Planning and Development Committee-this committee brings community members and the City Planning and Development together to discuss changes and programs such as supporting the housing continuum/bylaw support/community wellness and safety.

• as Chair of communications review- this committee met with each division in the city to discuss strategies on improving communication with City Hall and the residents. Much work has been done in this regard but can still improve. The Solutions Hub (306) 953-4884 is a fantastic change for our community, where now when you call with a concern, the Hub will make sure you get a timely response.

• as a member of our Community Wellness and Safety forum- this forum meets monthly to create solutions to community problems by improving collaboration, partnerships and communication. By working together we have found we are able to address complex social issues like crime, substance abuse, mental health challenges, and homelessness, The discussions help all the services within our city work together to identify gaps, inform the community about actions taken, and coordinate both the federal and provincial agencies as well as representatives of Saskatchewan Metis Nation and Grand Council in pin pointing where we can work together to meet the needs of our shared residents.

• Vice Chair of Advisory committee for the development of the aquatics and twin pads facility. Much work has gone into making sure this facility meets the long-term needs of our residents. The spring grand opening will be wonderful event to see our families enjoy their first-class recreational facility that will serve us for decades to come.

Why are you the best candidate?

I continue to be a strong advocate for residents of Southwood and East Hill (Ward 7). I attend all committee/public meetings and volunteer for events being held in our city. I am proud of many accomplishments within the ward during the past four years, to name a few:

-Sewer and water upgrades, 5th Ave and Central Ave to name a few major and much needed upgrades

-multiple street repaving

-Yearly Community clean up week (first week of May depot held at the Kinsmen water park parking lot) Thank you to everyone who supports this.

-Myron Kowalsky Park/Kinsmen Park community spring clean (thanks to Kinsmen and neighbourhood)

-accessing SCAN (safer community and neighbourhood) to help shut down 3 houses being used as drug houses. Thank you to the neighbours who worked with SCAN.

-getting demolition of 4 residences which had been neglected and run down. Thank you to the neighbours for their patience and diligence.

-connecting bylaw enforcement and residents

-revamping the Snow and Ice procedures to better serve our neighbourhoods

-dedication to the budget process and keeping services where residents want them while keeping our taxes as low as possible.

I am available and easily accessible to you by phone, email or in person. Whether you have a question, concern, want to show me your issue, you can always count on me to be your voice. I believe my role is to keep the ward informed and an advocate for each resident. I will continue to host ward meetings so we all can have a better understanding of what our needs are to build strong and safe neighbourhoods.

If elected, what will your top priority be?

There are a few areas I feel confident that when focused on will help us continue to add to the economic growth of PA and maximize opportunities for all. These areas include:

-continued work on the housing continuum. It is time to refresh the 2012 housing plan to allow for a strategic response to housing needs of our community. It is important to understand and identify priorities and targets. There are many challenges for our residents and critical work needs to be done with our Indigenous, Provincial and federal partners to meet the financial needs to develop sustainable supportive permanent housing for our residents. I will continue to advocate for increasing the amount available from the Provincial Government and change the distribution method of SIS and SAID rates to meet minimum costs of living, investing in social housing and making direct rent and utility payments to landlords/providers opt-out, rather than opt-in.

-continuing to advocate for a safety and well-being-partnership with Provincial/Federal Government, other local governments and SHA for construction of a much-needed chronic risk facility.

-a focus on Downtown economic development. Our Downtown core will thrive with community services and local business alongside the Arts and Educational facilities. This can be accomplished while completing the streetscape plan while putting in supports for our social issues.

I will continue to develop sound communication practices between all partners, residents and departments to maximize use of our resources.

Crime and public safety

I am dedicated to first and foremost helping our Provincial Government build critical social support to wrap around services for our most vulnerable residents. Much work is needed to help break down the root causes of addiction and mental health. This is the front-end work needed to help reduce the need for crime.

More specifically, I would continue to host community meetings with the Chief Nogier. At these meetings residents help Chief Nogier understand their concerns and focus they would like to see. Chief Nogier has been able to help residents know and understand what they can do to help the police, and the neighbourhood deter crime. An example of a change to help police react to crime, Residents of Ward 7 has registered many of their outward cameras with the police which in turn helps expedite time spent gathering evidence. This program along with other changes the police have made has lowered crime statistics in the ward. Your reporting all crime is working.

I will continue to lobby to end the catch and release justice system we currently have.

Mental Health, addiction and homelessness

I have effectively championed causes that matter most to the community by building strong relationships with various levels of government and nonprofit organizations. Crime and social issues are at the forefront of much of what I do. This Safety and Wellbeing focus has created opportunities for our residents to work together to fill gaps we need to support each other. This makes clear the gaps we cannot fill ourselves and provides data needed for Federal and Provincial support.

We need a Chronic Risk Facility, and I feel we are close to getting that done. Please see above in my top priorities for more on these topics.

Economic growth

Building a strong economy with our city is critical to helping meet the needs of all families and address the cost of living. Prince Albert is more than a Gateway to the North. We are a hub for the communities from the northern half of our province and our surrounding areas. They are our partners. The hospital build, Universities, OSB plant and development of recreation facilities, create opportunities for families to move to our city. Those new and longtime people residents invest in our community which in turn provides employment.

As a Councilor I will continue to support incentives for the development of new industry and businesses. I believe each is unique, so a one size fits all approach is not best. The City Planning Department has been tasked with making sure to find out what the business needs from us and how we can support their decision to invest in our community. We continue to have success using this model.

Final Words

I am proud of who we are and what we do. I will continue to ensure that all voices of the community are heard and valued. When I am not working on Council, you can find me volunteering at a variety of events just like many of you. Together we are making a difference and will continue to make our city the best place to live, work and play.

Dennis Nowoselsky

Editor’s note: Nowoselsky did not submit answers to the Daily Herald’s questions. He instead emailed the Herald a copy of his campaign pamphlet for his response.

I have lived on East Hill in Prince Albert for forty-nine years, unlike my opponent who lives in Crescent Heights. In the past I have served fourteen years as Ward 7 East Hill Councillor.

My children – Jay, Jon, Matthew and Allison attended Vincent Massey, King George, PACI and Carlton High School.

Guiding Leadership principle for City Council: “Spend taxpayer’s monies wisely considering the most essential priorities first.” E.g. Sewer plant upgrade versus hockey rinks eight and nine.

My Civic Platform:

1. Apply a new, effective model of community policing.

2. Establish a city beautification program.

3. Provide adequate financial assistance to the Community Service Center for Senior’s transportation.

4. Hold property taxes to 2% or less.

5. Develop an off-leash dog park within the city.

6. Enhance street cleaning and snow removal. Many cities have sidewalk snow removal and this should be our future goal.

7. Get the city’s extreme financial debt of 116 million reduced.

8. Establish a compost program.

9. Restore the Central Avenue inner city infrastructure (water/sewer pipes and roadway).

10. Upgrade the Waste Water/Sewer Plant.

The police and citizens need to take our city back from the vandals, thieves, violent offenders, addicts and homeless.

Community leaders need to show ‘a can do action plan’ to create a prosperous, healthy and safe Prince Albert.

Citizens will no longer have to live in fear of personal harm or property damage.

Where did Dennis Develop his Leadership Knowledge and Skills?

• Boy Scouts – learn public service.

• 4H Beef & Garden Clubs – public speaking development.

• Air Cadets – won the Senior Leadership Award, received his Pilot’s Licence

• 10 years of University Classes with degrees in:

– Bachelor of Arts (Psychology) U of S

– Bachelor of Divinity (St. Andrews College)

– Bachelor of Social Work, U of S – Community Development

– Education Classes, U of S, Major Counselling with Career Guidance

– Proud U of S Huskie

• Attended many leadership workshops and seminars, U of R

• Thirty years work experience as Counsellor in schools, hospitals and prisons

• Served as Pastor to many rural congregations

• Toastmaster Clubs to enhance Leadership and Public Speaking Skills

• Fourteen years experience on P.A. City Council

I humbly ask for your support. Please vote.