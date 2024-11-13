PA Votes: Ward 4 candidates in their own words

Election Day is Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Prince Albert, and with that in mind, the Prince Albert Daily Herald submitted eight questions to the two Ward 4 candidates. Their answers are given below. Candidates are listed alphabetically.

*there is no incumbent in Ward 4 after Coun. Don Cody declined to seek another term in office

Bryce Laewetz

Ward 4 Candidate Bryce Laewetz — Submitted photo

Background

My name is Bryce Laewetz, and I’m proud to be the only candidate in this race who lives in Ward 4. I chose to buy a home here and raise my family in this community because I believe in its potential. My experience spans heavy construction, project management and public service in corrections, giving me a unique perspective on the issues our city faces. I decided to run because we need representation that understands the importance of being open and accessible. I believe we need someone who can turn ideas into action. I’m committed to using my skills to bring positive, meaningful representation to Ward 4.

Why are you the best candidate?

I’m directly invested in the current state and future of Ward 4 because I live here and care about my neighbours and fellow residents of Prince Albert. I’m not running to make big or unrealistic promises. I’m running to represent my neighbours and work for real solutions. My background in project management and public service has equipped me with the skills to tackle complex problems and bring a fresh, practical approach to City Hall. I understand what it takes to get results, and I’m focused on showing up for our Ward.

If elected, what will your top priority be?

My top priority will be crime prevention and public safety. This goes beyond just increasing police presence; it involves addressing the root causes, like poverty, addiction, and mental health issues. I plan to continue my strength in building partnerships with provincial, federal, and Indigenous leaders to tackle these challenges with a coordinated and realistic approach.

Crime and public safety

Reducing crime requires a comprehensive strategy. I will work closely with law enforcement, social services, and community organizations to create effective prevention programs. My experience in corrections has given me insights into the social dynamics that drive crime. We need to invest in proactive measures but do it in a way that makes sense both fiscally and strategically.

Mental health and addictions

We can’t address these issues alone as a municipality. Instead of making promises the city may not be able to fulfill, I will advocate for stronger partnerships with provincial and federal governments, as well as local Indigenous partners and leaders. The goal would be to work on securing the resources needed for addiction services, mental health support, and access to more affordable housing. I am very fortunate to be married to a First Nations woman who has done this work with Nations and has strengthened my understanding and experience of watching the plans executed and come to life.

Economic growth

Economic growth starts with supporting local businesses, attracting new investments, and ensuring a stable city budget that reflects residents’ priorities. I come from a family of two parents who relied on a strong economy to run their businesses. While others may promote success from moving between roles, I know what it’s like to rely heavily on a stable economy to put food on the table for teams of people. My experience in construction and project management will guide my approach to sustainable development and smart budgeting, focusing on job creation and long term growth for Prince Albert.

Cost of living

I know what it’s like to be a young family trying to buy a home, and I understand how city tax dollars affect our everyday financial situation. I’m also raising two daughters, with one about to head off to university, and I want Prince Albert to be a place she’ll want to return to. I will prioritize fiscal responsibility, focusing on reducing unnecessary spending while keeping taxes low and maintaining essential services. It’s a priority for me to engage with citizens to use their feedback to guide decisions.

Final Words

I’m grateful for the opportunity to run and want to thank all the other candidates for their efforts. I especially want to thank the residents of Ward 4, your kindness and encouragement at the doorsteps has been truly a great experience. I’m committed to continue showing up for community events and building a connected ward we can all be proud of.

I’m ready to bring a new voice to City Hall and work tirelessly for a safer, stronger Prince Albert. I ask for your support to make this vision a reality.

Perry Trusty

Ward 4 candidate Perry Trusty — submitted photo

Background

Prince Albert is my home. I moved to PA in 1975 and went to PACI and Carlton High School. I received my degree in Public Administration from the University of Saskatchewan and moved back to PA in 1988. I earned the national Economic Development designation from courses at the University of Waterloo, Ontario.

I bought my first home and became a taxpayer in the East Flat in 1991. I supported local businesses like Hunt’s IGA and my children went to Little Ducklings Daycare on 6th Street East and the city playground program at the East End Rink.

My wife and I are a blended family with 7 children and we moved into a bigger home in Crescent Heights.

Why are you the best candidate?

I decided to run in this municipal election as I feel my 20 years of Economic Development administration working in municipal government will benefit Ward 4 and the city as a whole.

Experience as an economic development administrator will help taxpayers when I ask questions on your behalf. My experience operating a Mental Health Home can provide insights into our current social issues. I will advocate for our city using my knowledge and experience to senior levels of government.

If elected, what will your top priority be?

My top priority is to make our community safer by supporting police and advocating for a Treatment Centre. We have people struggling with addictions and mental health. Many families cannot afford a private treatment center costing $50,000 a month. A treatment centre was identified by Dr. Chad Nilson in his study on homelessness for the City as a gap. It will help police. It will help Prince Albert. It will help the addicted people. We have an epidemic of meth in our city. We need a Treatment Centre.

Crime and public safety

I support the additional 17 police that the province announced. These issues are tied to a Treatment Centre. People who are addicted are breaking into properties to steal so they can feed their addiction. This is one of the reasons why we need a Treatment Centre. Let’s get the addicted people some help and let the police deal with the criminals. I also feel that we need to encourage people to follow the suggestions of Police Chief Nogier regarding forward facing cameras and getting to know our neighbours. If we are supporting each other and communicating with each other – we are being proactive against crime.

Mental health and addictions

Capacity is a huge concern. I have stated that a Treatment Centre is a great need in our city. We need to create a health care system that checks the boxes when it comes to this issue. If someone is in need, provide them with an initial physical assessment. Then consider detoxification. Once a person has gone through the withdrawal stage, have their mental health assessed. Once these steps have been considered, the person could go to treatment to address their addiction. Once they are at the Treatment Centre, we can incorporate our Community Based Organizations to complete that circle of care. They can support the individual with identification, applications to social services, meeting with a mentor and incorporating transitional housing and supports once released from treatment.

Economic Growth

I have stated as part of my platform that Council needs to continue asking when the OSB plant will start. It is important to evaluate if there are other forestry value-added opportunities.

An integrated forestry expansion could include sawmills with the allocated but underutilized forest management agreements (FMA) in our region.

Economic growth can also come from helping families and business with tax incentives when you renovations, additions and new builds. Supporting people when they are investing is an economic development cornerstone.

Cost of Living

I have stated that if elected I will propose Residential and Business Incentives for our citizens. Why be penalized for investing in your property? When people create new housing, additions or renovations, or expand business footprints, these investments expand our tax base. By expanding our tax base it creates the ability to maintain lower property tax increases.

My economic development experience will help as our community grows with the hospital expansion and OSB Plant.

I have experience in creating these incentives and witnessed it help homeowners and businesses.

The incentives are part of proper community business planning. Properties pay taxes. Expanded properties will help leverage community investments like the Event Centre, hospital expansion and OSB plant.