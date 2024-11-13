PA Votes: Ward 2 Candidates in their own words

Election Day is Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Prince Albert, and with that in mind, the Prince Albert Daily Herald submitted eight questions to the two Ward 2 candidates. Their answers are given below. Candidates are listed alphabetically.

*there is no incumbent in Ward 2 after Coun. Terra Lennox-Zepp declined to seek another term in office

Meghan Mayer

Ward 2 Candidate Meghan Mayer — Submitted photo.

Background

My name is Meghan Mayer, and I am excited to announce that I am running for City Council in Ward 2. As a lifelong resident of Prince Albert, this city is deeply meaningful to me. It’s where I met my husband, where we’ve built a family, and where I’ve always felt at home. Together, we’ve raised two children: our 23-year-old daughter and our 15-year-old son.

For the past 15 years, my husband and I have owned a commercial building in Ward 2, where our business, Salon Six, has served the community. Our roots in this area run deep, and we take great pride in being part of its growth and development. Along with managing the salon, I also manage Plaza 88 and serve as a minister at Embassy Church, where I’ve been actively involved for the past eight years.

Community has always been at the heart of everything I do. I’ve served on several boards, including the Chamber of Commerce and the Winter Festival, and I’m currently on the Downtown Business Improvement Board and the Heart of the Seniors Board. One of my proudest achievements was spearheading Sports on Central, a youth initiative that transformed part of our downtown into a dynamic, engaging space for kids.

I am passionate about contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of Prince Albert, and I look forward to working together to create an even brighter future for our community.

Why are you the best candidate?

In my opinion, the best option for voters in Ward 2 is someone who brings both a strong understanding of business and a deep commitment to serving the community. I’ve owned and operated my own business for the past 15 years, which has given me a solid foundation in economic development and financial responsibility. In addition, I’ve spent the past 8 years serving as a minister, where I’ve worked closely with individuals facing social challenges and developed solutions that benefit the greater good. These combined experiences give me a unique perspective on how to balance the needs of our community with practical, sustainable solutions.

If elected, what will your top priority be?

The number one concern I hear from residents is safety and security, and I believe it must be our top priority. Ensuring that every person in our community feels safe in their homes, businesses, and neighborhoods is essential for our city’s growth and well-being.

If elected, I will work to explore and implement practical solutions to address these concerns. This may involve collaborating with local law enforcement, enhancing community outreach programs, and investing in initiatives that help prevent crime and promote a sense of security for all residents. My goal is to ensure that Prince Albert is a city where people feel protected and confident in their surroundings.

Crime and public safety

I agree with the residents—crime and safety are critical issues that need immediate attention. To address this, I believe in taking proactive measures that involve the community and local leaders.

One key solution is the resurrection of neighborhood watch programs. These initiatives help deter crime and build a stronger sense of community, where neighbors look out for each other. I also want to explore funding options to assist residents who install security cameras at their homes. By supporting these proactive measures, we can give people the tools they need to feel safer.

In addition, I will continue to champion roundtable discussions that bring together community-based organizations, First Nations leaders, business owners, and residents. I believe that when diverse voices are heard, we make better-informed decisions that benefit everyone. Working collaboratively on solutions will help ensure that public safety is addressed from all angles.

Mental health and addictions

If elected as City Councillor, I would advocate for the development of a local treatment center to address mental health and addiction issues in our community. I believe such a facility could provide crucial support for individuals needing care and resources to recover and rebuild their lives.

While a treatment center wouldn’t be the only solution, I would work with local organizations, health professionals, and residents to explore this possibility. It’s important that the center offers services like counseling and recovery programs to help those struggling with mental health and addiction.

I believe in a compassionate, community-based approach to tackling these challenges. My goal is to support initiatives that provide individuals with the resources and support they need to break the cycle of addiction and homelessness, and to help them create a better future for themselves.

Economic growth

If elected as City Councillor, I would focus on creating a supportive environment for local businesses to grow. This includes forming strong partnerships with entrepreneurs, business owners, community organizations, and our First Nations partners to identify opportunities for growth and innovation.

I would also work on attracting new businesses to Prince Albert by promoting the city as a great place to invest, live, and work. This could involve improving infrastructure, making sure services are easily accessible, and simplifying processes to help businesses get started and thrive.

Cost of living

I know that many residents are struggling with the rising cost of living, and it’s a challenge we all face. While municipalities can’t directly control the cost of goods and services, I believe economic development is key to easing some of that pressure.

By attracting new businesses and supporting local entrepreneurs, we can grow our economy, create more job opportunities, and bring more families to Prince Albert. As our community grows and our tax base broadens, we can keep property taxes and municipal fees as low as possible, reducing the financial burden on households.

Additionally, a stronger local economy helps support better infrastructure, more services, and community programs, which all contribute to a higher quality of life. By focusing on economic growth, we can make our city a more affordable place to live and work.

Ultimately, a thriving economy brings greater stability and opportunity, and that’s how we can help ease the pressure on residents in the long term.

Final words

I’m deeply committed to making Prince Albert a place where everyone can thrive—whether you’re raising a family, running a business, or simply enjoying all our city has to offer. I truly believe that by working together, we can build a stronger, safer, and more welcoming city for all of us.

I look forward to the opportunity to serve you and help make Ward 2 an even better place to live, work, and grow.

Troy Parenteau

Ward 2 Candidate Troy Parenteau — Submitted photo.

Background

I was born and raised in Prince Albert. I live within Ward 2, and am a teacher with Saskatchewan Rivers School Division. My volunteer work includes the Board of the Historical Society, Early Childhood Education Council of Saskatchewan, Prince Albert and Area Teachers Association, and a Councillor for the STF.

Why are you the best candidate?

I love our city, and leaving for other career opportunities was never in my thoughts. I am involved with the community, including the arts, and as many community events as I can make it to. This passion I have is deeply rooted in wanting to do the right thing for everyone that lives and works here.

If elected, what will your top priority be?

Trying to tackle homelessness and addictions is my top priority. I believe the city has a role to play in this, and citizens expect council to do as much as they can.

Crime and public safety

The first and foremost way of dealing with these critical issues is reaching out to our non-profits, public safety branches (fire and police), the provincial government, and Indigenous partners, to discuss what is working, what isn’t, and next steps. When we reach out to the front line, we may discover gaps, and strategies to make our city more safe and healthy.

Mental health and addictions

Aiding in the creation of a permanent shelter space is the first needed objective. From there, cases that are less complex can be moved from being homeless, up the continuum to having shelter. This will free up resources to deal with more complex issues. Complex issues need a strong advocate lobbying federal and provincial counterparts on needed programs and spaces that will help solve some of our cities social issues.

Economic growth

Right now is an interesting time in our city. While we have social issues, there is a flurry of development going on: a new hospital, Metis Nation of Saskatchewan facility, several apartment complexes, and the announcement and opening of new businesses in our south end. This shows resiliency in our economy. To get all cylinders firing, we need to solve our complex social issues. Once we have an action plan for this, and see done success, recruiting more professionals (healthcare especially), as well as future investments will follow.

Cost of living

Our city has recently taken on some debt with big projects, as well as having our regular maintenance and services to pay for. What will be key is ensuring that any increase in taxation has a clear and needed rationale behind it. With new developments, and needed repairs, cuts would push debt further into the future.

Final words

I can promise to be a responsive and transparent councillor. It is in my nature to serve, and to listen. Thank you to all who have already pledged support, and to those who will on Wednesday.