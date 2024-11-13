PA Votes: mayoral candidates in their own words

Election Day is Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Prince Albert, and with that in mind, the Prince Albert Daily Herald submitted eight questions to the city’s three mayoral candidates. Their answers are given below. Candidates are listed alphabetically.

Greg Dionne (incumbent)

Mayor Greg Dionne speaks at the 2024 State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Background

I am the 29th Mayor of the City of Prince Albert and have been a resident of the City for 37 years. I have watched this City grow over that period of time, but nothing like we have in the last 2 years, and I believe in the next 4 years. I have been the Mayor for 12 years and have made numerous connections both Federally, Provincially and with the Private Sector that has really helped our City grow. My goal for the next 4 years is to continue to fight Crime and work on Economic Development to keep our City’s future bright.

Why are you the best candidate?

My proven leadership and experience and connections that I have got over the last 12 yrs. My skills in negotiating has probably been the main driving forces behind the $1.8 Billion in new construction.

If elected, what will your top priority be?

Crime which includes mental health, addiction and homelessness but we have taken a giant step forward with our partnership with the Province by hiring 17 new Police Officers, new SCAN members, and the 70 Marshalls which will be dispatched from Prince Albert. My top priority will be Crime and continue the growth in Economic development.

Crime and public safety

I have been working behind the scenes to stop this catch and release policy that the Justice system has seem to have adopted as well as working on punishments and bill reform as it doesn’t matter how good of a service the Police supplies if they are not supported by the courts.

Mental health and addictions

To continue to work with our partners in the community and the province to address these three issues. On the addiction front we have asked the province to locate the drug court in our city which would order addicted people who won’t seek help in a 90-day treatment.

Economic growth

I would keep moving forward on the plans and policy that has got us $1.8 billion in new permits which $472 million of projects that are projected for 2025. On this category this is where my record really speaks for itself. I have had a really great team working with me to accomplish this goal.

Cost of living

I will continue to target the lowest tax increase as possible as I know the cost of living is the main concern and over my years on Council our goal has always been no larger than 2.5 with a goal to bring that lower.

Final words

I am running on my record of Leadership, fighting crime and the record-breaking economic growth that the City of Prince Albert is experiencing.

Brittany Marie Smith

Prince Albert entrepreneur and realtor Brittany Marie Smith is the third candidate running for mayor. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Background

I’m a 3rd-generation business owner, raised in Prince Albert, where my family established Smith Hatcheries in the 1940s. Being 39, career focused with no children, running my real estate firm, I’m not afraid to work long hours. I believe we need someone like me, because I’m fresh, energetic, and have both a business and correctional background in order to prioritize crime and safety, proper proactive procedures with the direction of money, running a team, and economic growth. The current property, housing, and homelessness issues in this city legally require a licensed realtor to solve the problems with both experience and education.

In addition to real estate, my background includes a degree in geography, city planning, and experience working for Correctional Services Canada, where I supervised offenders teaching job skills and later promoted to managing legal regulatory compliance, managing projects, and financial budgets across three provinces and thirteen correctional institutions for environmental compliance. This also provided me with firsthand insight into crime and social issues.

With energy, grit, work ethic, and transparency, I am committed to the role of mayor.

Why are you the best candidate?

We need a leader like me who’s going to take a more aggressive approach to crime and safety, bring businesses to the city, experience with residential and commercial real estate, and solve property, housing, and homelessness issues. I’m business minded, have legal experience, and have worked with offenders in correctional environments, city bylaw and administration, understand gang activity, and extensive knowledge of housing issues.

I am ready to take bold action, ensuring a safer, more vibrant community.

If elected, what will your top priority be?

My top priorities to solve are: crime and housing issues. I believe if we get the streets cleaned up and property/housing issues solved, then economic growth will be soon to follow including the revitalization of downtown and businesses in Prince Albert. Businesses will want to invest and operate in Prince Albert, people will want to move here, visitors will want to stop and take in Prince Albert, and we will retain our current citizens and make them happy to be a part of this community. Let’s work together to make Prince Albert great again!

Crime and public safety

I hear the citizens loud and clear, and I’m ready to take a more aggressive approach to crime and safety. We are all in this together, and the recent hijackings, murders, and increased gang takeovers have terrified and terrorized our city. As stated previously, I have a background in corrections, experience working with offenders, and have recently worked directly with the police and city bylaw on many housing and crime issues in our community. I would like to do a police procedural and financial audit to ensure we are being proactive rather than reactive with both our time and spending. With that information, we can direct the police team properly and make sure officers are doing their job in the most efficient way possible. We also have many crime and safety bylaws that aren’t being enforced and simple bylaws that can be created to tackle smaller crime that’s adding up in our community. I want to increase bylaw officer hours, audit the current procedures, and direct their jobs to be more focused on crime and safety, so we can take the pressure off the police to focus on larger crime. The additional bylaw officers would shift to be more crime/safety/security officers focusing on smaller criminal activity and social issues to assist with the more vulnerable population on the street. I always say, more boots on the ground will solve this issue, so let’s get to work.

In addition to ensuring current bylaws are being enforced, one of the smaller bylaws that could be implemented AND have a big impact on crime is mandatory free bike registration. One of the biggest issues and contributors to crime is bicycle theft. Why? It’s common for criminals to steal several bikes, chop them up, grind off the serial number, and remove the brakes. They combine several bicycles together, so they are unrecognizable to law enforcement, and use them to both deliver drugs and get away from the police. Mandatory bicycle registration and enforcement of this would be an easy way to demobilize drug dealers and criminals.

Working together with other levels of government needs to be considered. I will lobby the provincial government regarding the catch and release complaints, and I would welcome any proactive options for the city on crime handling (i.e. drug court, marshals, larger detention center, etc.)

Mental health and addictions

I feel we need to bring both the First Nations and Metis stakeholders to the table, and we also need expert businesses and organizations to discuss the city supporting them for solutions. We have many experts and great programs operating in this city and province already, so we can pool resources and finances together to solve these issues. If the city supports these partnerships, we can work with First Nations bands, metis associations, PAGC, shelter operators, organizations, business owners, and other stakeholders for funding transitional housing, providing social workers on the ground helping, clinics, and programming.

We need more partners in our city for shelter room, transitional housing, addictions treatment, and health care. Of course working together with other levels of government needs to be considered. I will lobby the provincial government regarding the most efficient utilization of our upcoming health bus to assist our vulnerable people to the maximum potential in the city to take the pressure off our hospital emergency room. I would welcome any proactive options for the city from the provincial/federal government (i.e. drug court, programming, DVC court etc.)

Economic growth

Because I grew up in an entrepreneurial family and have my own business, I know we need to make Prince Albert a place where business owners want to stay, new entrepreneurs want to come in, people/investors want to purchase property, and manufacturers begin considering us again. Cleaning up the streets on crime, will make people want to live and visit Prince Albert. The revitalization of downtown is also essential to this. I am commerce driven being a business owner and realtor, as I already work with commercial real estate, businesses, property leasing and purchase, and investors. I’ve listened for several years on what the entrepreneurs and property owners need to see both in Prince Albert and downtown in order to operate/live here. Remember one of the driving forces of our economic growth is real estate and business. As a city we need to work and support many local industry contractors and businesses – not just a select few. Having a clean city that’s affordable to invest, live, and work in is essential. This city needs a business minded individual with experience operating businesses and real estate to have economic growth and help create more local jobs again.

Cost of living

I believe there’s three main issues contributing to the cost of living for Prince Albert citizens to which me as mayor would have direct influence over: how the city spends money and taxes citizens, crime contributing to increased maintenance and operating costs for the city, property owners, and the citizens, and finally low vacancy with housing increasing rent.

The citizens are frustrated with increased crime causing the trashing of their property, paying for people who don’t respect our community, the city funding projects that don’t align with the citizen’s main concerns, and ever increasing taxes to keep up with city problems. I feel we need to audit both the procedures and financial spending at city hall to direct our spending and work more efficiently towards projects that solve the citizens’ main concerns. It’s time to be transparent with the people of Prince Albert, build trust and hope back to the citizens, and bring this city back to life.

Housing has become a primary issue causing increased costs to the citizens of Prince Albert, and as a realtor helping property owners, businesses, landlords, and tenants; I’ve watched the procedures of both the municipal, provincial, and federal government continue to let us down. There’s many vacant and boarded up properties in Prince Albert that the property owner has given up on and closed up due to the rising costs of damage both inside and out leaving it vacant. Essentially bad tenants and/or vandalism from people on the street have caused the property owner to put up a boundary, stop renting out their property to good commercial or residential tenants, and thus good tenants can no longer find homes. I believe landlords do have to have a minimum standard to upkeep of course, but they’ve totally given up and now we are experiencing rental shortages thus causing a high demand on the few houses available with rising rent. Property owners need more support from the city, to feel safe to open their properties up again.

We need a shelter and more transitional housing to keep people off the streets, prepare them to be good tenants, appreciate their communities, give purpose and connection, and prepare for regular housing, so landlords can feel safe providing housing. Addressing mental health and additions will hopefully open up more low income housing and reduce rent, so the working class family and/or low income workers can afford.

Working together with other levels of government needs to be considered. I will lobby the provincial government regarding social services paying landlords direct, and I would welcome any positive options for the city on property, business, and housing incentives.

Final words

I ask for your vote on November 13th. I’ll be on the street with my boots on the ground waving at everyone in the morning until Election Day showing you I’m working alongside you and dedicated to this city.

Bill Powalinsky

Nathan Reiter/Daily Herald. Bill Powalinsky speaks to a resident during a campaign barbeque outside City Hall on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.

Background

I am the proud husband to Charlotte and together, we raised three awesome children still residing in PA. I have 24 years of experience the Canada Employment Centre. I’ve had opportunities to advance programs and services for employers and employees while supporting economic and social development. My training and development included strategic planning, financial management of multimillion-dollar budgets, operational reviews, staffing, program evaluation and mediation.

Since moving to Prince Albert in 1984, I have served PA in many ways. I was a member of the first board of directors of SHARE, serving as vice president and president. vice-president of the PA Canadian Mental Health Association Branch, current president of the Prince Albert and Area Community Foundation, previous chair of the Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce, former board member of the Riverbank Development Corporation, volunteer soccer coach, and steering committee member of the Prince Albert Community Networking Coalition. I have been recognized for outstanding performance and achievements through various awards, including recently receiving the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Some career highlights:

• Sask. Housing delivering housing programs

• Managed a private vocational school

• Managed a family business for five years

• Developed, implemented and managed an innovative Youth Futures program in PA

• Executive Director for the Saskatchewan Association for Community Living

• Provincial board and executive member for the Saskatchewan Association of Rehabilitation Centres

• Worked with the Prince Albert Parkland Health Region as well as SaskPower in labour relations and human resources

• Managed n pilot site for Service Canada in Prince Albert

• Chief Executive Officer for the Prince Albert and Area Community Service Centre.

Why are you the best candidate?

I am running for mayor based on my faith in our community to grow and prosper. People have told me they are ready for change and encouraged me to run for mayor.

I have a balanced perspective on the relationship between social and economic development. I strongly believe in the City of Prince Albert’s Vision, Mission, and Values. I know how to stay on course when implementing strategic plans. I lead with vision and purpose in a considerate, respectful, open and honest manner. I have listened to residents and value input and feedback on issues and performance. I can support the creation of an environment where residents and other stakeholders can engage with the City and be heard.

I have demonstrated that I can strengthen relationships with external organizations, share information, and collaborate on projects and services. We will strengthen teamwork, trust, and communication between Council, administration, and the City’s most important asset, its employees.

I have governance experience at local, provincial and national levels.

If elected, what will your top priority be?

People need to feel safe in their homes and in the community. Community safety and well-being are at the top.

Crime and public safety

There are various avenues I would pursue in crime reduction.

• Ensure police have the best technology, including military-style surveillance drone equipment

• Ensure funding required by the Police Service is adequate

• Support community initiatives such as the Restorative Justice Committee, seeking to reduce repeat offences

• Facilitate and support partnerships with all levels of government working with the community to coordinate efforts to reduce crime.

• Lobby for government support to help people transition back to their communities after release and development of programs where people can complete their sentence in their home communities.

• Work with the various levels within the justice and legal system to develop approaches to sentencing options, ensure that addiction and mental health services are provided during incarceration

• Work with the Board of Police Commissioners and Chief of Police to implement the recommendations of the independent review of our police operations to regain public trust and increase morale among the members of the police force

• Collaborate with the community to create opportunities for our youth that discourage gang involvement.

It is easy to overlook other key and vital elements of public safety. Our fire department cannot respond to the outer edges of the City within the nationally prescribed timeframes. We need to move on building new fire halls to properly protect our community.

We must develop a community emergency response plan that is current and covers all conceivable disasters. A real danger is the threat of forest fires. We do not have a preventative or responsive plan in place. I will work with the related stakeholders to develop the plan.

Our current police stations are overcrowded. We need to develop the plan for new accommodations.

Mental health and addictions

Mental Health and addictions can lead to homelessness. We do not have the capacity in the community to properly deal with mental health issues. Addiction services are typically short-term and lack funding from the Ministry of Health. Mayor and Council must be seen front and centre in lobbying for increased funding and services, mobilizing community pressure on our provincial and federal governments to improve service and outcomes.

We need to select a shelter for the homeless. The shelter is not the end-all but is a key piece in addressing homelessness. I support researching best practices from around the globe and capitalizing on our community resources. I support PA being the host of a national conference on homelessness

I would promote our City as an ideal location for pilot programs for dealing with social issues. We are urban, rich with community-based organizations, partnered with Indigenous organizations, and yet small enough that the cost of launching pilots is attractive compared to larger centres.

I would continue the push for transitional housing to fill existing gaps. Housing options are needed for the most challenging individuals, as well as supportive housing to help people move to responsible, independent housing. We need to integrate training and employment opportunities so people can graduate to affordable housing options. My plan is to support integration of our community resources and institutions, and seek the injection of funds providing a range of options. It’s a priority to work with neighbouring communities, finding ways to return people to their home communities.

Economic growth

Economic growth is best supported by the relationships with growth stakeholders. To develop a plan to boost Prince Albert’s economic growth, it’s essential to build upon our strengths and address existing challenges, particularly those impacting local labor, industrial land availability, and entrepreneurial innovation. My plan includes re-engaging our stakeholders in economic development to revive the Regional Economic Development Alliance and establish a positive and productive working relationship with our PA and Area Chamber of Commerce.

Given its location and access to resources, Prince Albert should continue to attract investment in forestry-based manufacturing and related technologies.

Other elements of my plan include tourism as a key industry. Focusing on expanding ecotourism, Indigenous-led tourism, and outdoor activities along the North Saskatchewan River would attract visitors and provide local employment.

With uranium and other natural resources nearby, efforts to attract mining companies and services would bolster job creation. A sustainable approach that includes environmental impact measures could gain community and investor support.

Local businesses are vital to Prince Albert’s economy. To encourage entrepreneurship, we need to incentivize startups and small business expansion. Possibilities include Implementing tax credits or subsidies for new businesses.

We must develop commercial spaces and housing near downtown. This would attract foot traffic and revitalize the area, creating a more vibrant economic hub.

We need to take leadership in sustainable practices. I support green building, energy efficiency, and responsible resource extraction to make Prince Albert an environmentally forward-thinking city.

Cost of living

I would undertake an evaluation of the areas where we might be able to reduce the cost of living for our residents.

Areas to review include:

• improving our public transit system to increase cost effective and efficient transit services thereby saving residents transportation cost and helping the environment

• community gardening options

• community cooperative food and housing approaches

• taxation structure

• zoning and development of tiny homes and affordable housing

• affordability of community recreational activities.

Final words

The Vision for the City of Prince Albert is to be an ‘innovative, diverse and healthy City of opportunity’. This means that our community is safe, where we work together to solve social problems, promote social equality and honor and respect all cultures.

In keeping with this vision we need to move ahead with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) recommendations. Mayor and council can support these outcomes by forming a Truth and Reconciliation committee with the goal of developing an action plan and strategy for implementation.

The committee should include Indigenous Elders, community agencies, and citizens. It will be important to develop tangible, specific, and actionable goals with firm deadlines for implementation. Community consultations and collaboration will be central to the work of the committee. Progress and challenges will be reported on regularly. Ongoing evaluation and adaptation of the strategies will be necessary to respond to community needs.

Implementing a detailed plan not only aligns with the TRC’s recommendations but also fosters a culture of reconciliation in Prince Albert. By establishing measurable goals and timelines, we can demonstrate commitment, transparency, and accountability, which are crucial for rebuilding trust and enhancing relationships with Indigenous communities. Weaving Truth and Reconciliation principles into the fabric of Council’s outcomes will result in a stronger and more progressive community.