PA to host Sask provincial fencing tournament

Some of the top fencers from across Saskatchewan will be making their way to Prince Albert.

The Prince Albert Northern Knights Fencing Club will host the 2025 Saskatchewan Provincial Fencing Tournament at the Alfred Jenkins Field House on April 5 and 6.

Shane Robinson is a parent volunteer for the Northern Knights and is in charge of organizing the tournament. In an interview with the Daily Herald, Robinson says the event has brought more awareness to the sport in the city.

“I think it’s a little under-recognized for sure. Most businesses and people that I’ve reached out to, letting them know that we’re hosting provincials, seeking a bit of support, weren’t even aware that we had a club.”

Fencing is a combat based sport and has been a part of the Olympics since the first modern games was hosted in Athens back in 1896. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, the events were held at the Grand Palais.

Robinson says the spotlight the Olympics puts on the sport is important.

“I think that’s huge for us. This is a century old athletic competition, the sport of Kings. We’re trying to bring some of that modern flair, while never really disrespecting the classical elements.

“I love that it’s in the Olympics. My son and I have both watched just such an incredible caliber of athleticism. It might be hard to tell when you’re watching how much is going on because it’s very fast but it is quite the athletic endeavor. We’re very proud to be a part of the sport that is recognized by the Olympics.”

Fencers from all over Saskatchewan will be attending, competing all the way from the Under-10 age level through the adult Masters division.

Saturday will feature Open, U15, Junior Cadet and Masters events in the Foil, Epee and Sabre disciplines.

Each discipline of fencing has distinct rules and target areas. Foil is using a thrusting weapon where points are scored by hitting the torse with the top. Right-of-way rules determine who gets the point in simultaneous attacks. Epee is also a thrusting weapon but hits are allowed on the entire body with no right of way rules. Sabre is a cutting and thrusting weapon where hits are allowed above the waist excluding on the competitors hands.

Sunday will feature U10, U13, Cadet, Junior and Masters level competitions.

Robinson says the club is looking for any and all support for the tournament.

“We could really use any help from the community and the support from local businesses. Definitely feel free to reach out to us. We’ve got a lot of support already. We’ve got to give huge props to our coaches and staff that have been running it for years.”

The tournament is expected to run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days and is free for spectators to attend.

