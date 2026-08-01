PA to host fourth annual Blair Morgan Invitational

Some of the best motocross racers from across Northeast Saskatchewan will make their way to Prince Albert this weekend.

The Prince Albert Dirt Riders are hosting the fourth annual Blair Morgan Invitational at the Muskoday Motocross and Ride Park on both Saturday and Sunday.

The event will start at 9 a.m. each day with admission costing 10 dollars per person with five and under attending for free.

The race is the final leg of the Triple Crown which featured events in both Nipawin and Melfort last month.

Glen Frank, the marketing and event coordinator for the PA Dirt Riders, says the Triple Crown has been extremely successful in the time that it has ran.

“The Triple Crown, we started that three years ago as well. The organizer there (in Nipawin), and the organizer in Melfort, and our organizers here, our board, got together and we all decided it would be a cool thing to have all three of our towns get together and have our own series, so to speak. We just thought for Northeast Saskatchewan, it’d be nice because we ride a lot together as it is anyway. We just decided it’d be a pretty cool thing if we each have our own tracks, but if we combine the events and make it our own little event every summer. And so far it’s worked out extremely well.”

The race track is located on Muskoday First Nation southeast of Prince Albert. According to the Dirt Riders website, the best route to reach the track is to turn off of Highway 3 at the Muskoday Gas Bar and follow the road for a “Moto X” sign. The track will be approximately 3km from that sign along the right hand side.

The race is named after Blair Morgan, a longtime motocross and snocross racer. Morgan suffered a spinal injury during a race in 2008. Morgan is originally from Prince Albert and was a 5-time X-games gold medallist.

With the race on the weekend, Frank says it will be a good opportunity for families to come experience

“It’s great for the fans to come out and see if you’ve never seen it before. The admission is really, really cheap to get in. It’s a great day of entertainment for the family. There’s a canteen involved so there’s food and drinks available while you’re there, especially this weekend, it’s supposed to be extremely hot. But the motocross experience is a great experience, so we encourage everyone who’s never seen it before to definitely come out and give it a try.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca