PA Snow Pirates holds Vintage Drag Races

The third annual PA Snow Pirates Vintage Drag Races organized by the Prince Albert Snow Pirates Racing Club returned to Prince Albert with racers from across the province in attendance.



The show was held on Hwy 11 roughly 12 kms from Prince Albert just off Clouston Road.



“It’s unique. There are only 5 races in Saskatchewan,” Vanessa Brahniuk, the president of the Prince Albert Snow Pirates Vintage Racing Club said. “It’s vintage, so it’s all the old sleds. These guys spend a lot of time and money trying to find parts and put them together, they put a lot of effort into it. It’s fun. It’s a good outing for spectators and racers at any age.”



Brahniuk said racers came from as far away as B.C. for the event. Last year, the Prince Albert race was the only race in Saskatchewan. She said they drew about the same number of riders this year as in 2023.



“It doesn’t really matter if its -40 C or 3 C, our motto is if you build a track, they’ll come, and they do. They come from all over,” Brahniuk said.

Saturday’s event featured racers of all ages, including a few youth competitors.

Scott Zarkow was among many Saskatchewan racers who make the trek to Prince Albert for the event. Zarkow said doesn’t just love the racing. He loves the community too.

“It’s the people,” said Zarkow, who made the trip up from Regina. “Everybody comes out, (and) builds sleds. It’s not for money. It’s just for fun more than anything. It’s friendly…. It’s a good time and good people.”

Zarkow brought several vintage snowmobiles to race over the weekend, including a 1981 El Tigre 6000 that he restored himself.

Two drivers compare notes in the staging area prior to the start of the third annual PA Snow Pirates Vintage Drag Races south of Prince Albert on Saturday, Feb. 22.

“I restored it last year, but then we had no snow so I didn’t get to race it,” he explained. “This is the first year I’ve actually had it at the races.”

Zarkow said the restoration process can be difficult at times, but seeing the finished product makes it worthwhile.

“It’s fun. It gives me something to do in my garage and keeps me out of trouble,” he said.

Proceeds from this year’s race will be donated to Rose Garden Hospice. Brahniuk said supporting the hospice was an easy decision.

“We don’t have a ton of expenses, so we just chose the Rose Garden because it is a great cause and it’s also for anybody,” she explained. “The profit we make we don’t need at all, so its nice to give back to charity.”

A driver waits for the start of a race in the staging area at the PA Snow Pirates Vintage Drag Races on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Brahniuk added that they were extremely grateful to the Prince Albert business community for supporting the event. She said local businesses provided radios, support staff, and cash donations.

“All these are services that we can’t do without,” she said.

–with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald