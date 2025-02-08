PA Sharks head coach named to CSCA Technical Development Cohort

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club received a huge boost to the coaching staff as head coach Hazem Hussein was recently named to a Canadian Swimming Coaches Association (CSCA) Professional Development Cohort.

Hussein was one of 20 coaches from across Canada to be named to the Technical Development Cohort in December. He was the only coach from Saskatchewan to be named to the cohort.

Hussein says the chance to learn with some of the best coaches from across the country will help him as a coach.

“I think it was a good opportunity to be one of the top coaches in Canada who elected to attend it. This is going to give me inspiring ideas and enhance my coaching abilities as well. That was a really good experience for me. That’s to reflect on the results for my swimmers.”

The technical development cohort was one of two named by the CSCA, with the other being the Leadership Development Cohort.

Hussein says the experience with the cohort has been everything he has expected and more.

“For this one, it’s about specific high technique for the four strokes: butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke. On top of that, I have my team from all over Canada. It’s given us a deep understanding, and I would say deep fearing for ideas and a novel notion in coaching, which is really working really well.”

According to the CSCA website, both cohorts will continue through early 2025.

The cohort is led by swimming analyst and cohort Russell Mark, who has previously worked with the American Swimming Coaches Association, and the World Aquatics Development Program.

Hussein has been the Sharks head coach since 2016. He also spent a year coaching them in 2012. The club most recently competed at The Goldfins Swim Meet in Saskatoon from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

