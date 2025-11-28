PA RCMP investigating fatal collision on Highway #3

Daily Herald

A 67-year-old man from Prince Albert has died following a multi-vehicle collision on Hwy 3 south of Prince Albert.

Prince Albert RCMP attended the scene at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 following several reports of a multi-vehicle collision roughly 5 km south of the city. This resulted in the Closure of Highway #3 although it was later re-opened.

RCMP officers immediately responded along with fire services and EMS. A van and SUV collided before the van hit a third vehicle, the the RCMP said in a Media Release.

The driver of the van was declared deceased at the scene by EMS. He has been identified as a 67-year-old male from Prince Albert. His family has been notified.

The driver of the SUV did not report any injuries to police. The driver of the third vehicle was transported to hospital with injuries described as serious.

Prince Albert RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.