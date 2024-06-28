PA RCMP donates proceeds from Regimental Ball to help build new Prince Albert Ronald McDonald House

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

In May 2024, the Prince Albert RCMP hosted their Regimental Ball for the first time since 2019.

On Wednesday, the organizing committee gathered to donate $54,534.51 to Ronald McDonald House Charities for the new Ronald McDonald Children’s House in Prince Albert.

RMHC Director of Development and Communications Karen Linsley accepted the cheque on behalf of the charity. She said the generosity was overwhelming.

“That’s unreal,” Linsley said. “I have goosebumps. I don’t know if you can see it. I really do. I’m just so excited.”

The organizing committee unanimously agreed that the RMHC will be the charity of choice. This decision coincided with the RMHC announcement that that they will be building a home to support the families of children that are hospitalized at the Victoria Hospital and on Wednesday the Regimental Ball Committee made their donation.

“The Choice of RMHC was raised by one of us, a regular member who was in this unit at the time, and had used the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Saskatchewan,” said Insp. Ashley St. Germain, a member of the regimental ball committee. “He brought the suggestion to the table, once the RMHC was out there, (and) understanding the support that they provide to families that are needing it, we just jumped on board with that.”

The fund was toped off with funds raised through community BBQ events, volunteering at golf tournaments, and assisting in organizing the North District Charity golf tournament, along with several other fund raising events that provided enough to be able to host the 2024 regimental charity ball, Germaine added.

More than 260 attendees graced the ball to raise funds. The ball also received contributions for several local Prince Albert businesses.

“We are so grateful for this support and this new wonderful community partnership that we have with the RCMP,” Linsley said. “We are so elated to take up this incredibly generous donation which the proceeds from this will go to building of the Ronald McDonald House in Prince Albert.”

Linsley said RMHC Saskatchewan can currently only provide accommodation for about 20-25 per cent of all families who have a child receiving medical treatment in the province. She said they really look forward to increasing that number with the new RMHC that will be built in Prince Albert.

Residents who may wish to donate are equally encouraged to visit the Ronald McDonald House Charity’s website.

The Prince Albert Ronald McDonald Charity House will begin construction this fall.