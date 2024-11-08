PA product Howe on start to season, Kinsmen Male Athlete of the Year Award

It’s been a great start to the season for Prince Albert product and Regina Pats captain Tanner Howe.

The 19-year-old inked an entry level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins after being selected in the second round, 46th overall in the NHL Entry Draft back in June.

“It was so exciting.” Howe says. “I had my family at the draft and stuff like that. It’s so cool, to go to my first NHL camp and learn from those big dogs, it’s pretty cool.”

Howe was originally drafted by the Pats in the fourth round, 73rd overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and made the team as a 16-year-old playing alongside current Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard.

In 213 career WHL games, Howe has registered 96 goals and 142 assists for 238 points. He was also named the 2024 Prince Albert Kinsmen Male Athlete of the Year. Howe was unable to attend the banquet due to his commitments with the Pats so the award was accepted on his behalf by his sister Danika.

Howe says he was humbled when he received the phone call that he had won the award.

“It was awesome. Once I got that phone call, I was told that and I was pretty shocked. I know it’s such a huge honour. My sister sent me pictures of the trophy and I know all the names on it. It’s pretty cool and I was super honoured.”

In six games for the Pats this season, Howe has registered four goals and a single assist. Regina currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 5-9-1-1 record.

Howe says he is glad to be contributing for a Pats team that feels like they will be in playoff contention until season’s end.

“I felt for myself, kind of went through a couple of injuries, which no one wants to go through. I think the team’s done pretty good. We’re just getting started, still lots of hockey to play so I think it’ll be good.”

With his entry level contract signed, Howe will be looking to make the jump to the NHL as soon as next season. Howe says he believes he can make the jump as long as he sticks to his strengths as a player.

“It’s just sticking to my game, not trying to be someone I’m not. Playing the way I’ve been playing and the way that’s got me drafted. I think if I do that and hopefully push to the NHL next year, I think that can go a long way.”

Hockey Canada will announce the roster for the World Junior Selection Camp later this month that will determine who represents Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Ontario. Howe says that was one of his main goals heading into this season was to make the World Junior team and represent Canada on home soil.

“Coming into the season was a big goal of mine, and I really hope it happens. Only I can control that, and hopefully I can have a good start here, and keep playing good, and showing what I can do, and hopefully go to that camp and make that team. It’s every kid’s dream.”

Tanner Howe only played a total of five games for the Prince Albert Mintos during the 2020-21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is keeping very close tabs on how the club is doing this year.

His younger brother, Connor, is tied for second on the Mintos this year in scoring with 10 goals and five assists through 13 games played. Connor was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft

Tanner says he hasn’t missed a game and has been keeping in constant touch with his brother.

“I’ve watched pretty much every game on YouTube and when he was at Sask First, I was watching every game. I’m following him pretty close. We talked a lot after games about what he could do and how he played. That’s really beneficial and I’m super happy for him. I think he should go and push to make the WHL next year.”

