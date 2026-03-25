PA Poutine Fest raises $8,876 for youth mentoring in Prince Albert

PA Poutine Fest delivered its strongest year yet, with 2,229 poutines sold and $8,876 raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert mentoring programs. The annual fundraiser also saw Montana’s BBQ & Bar and Original Joe’s take the top awards after a 10-day run that drew support from restaurants and customers across the city.

The event’s growth has been sharp. According to figures provided at the trophy presentation, this year’s total was up significantly from previous years and marked the highest number of poutines sold and funds raised since the event began in 2022.

“We are very excited about the turnout and the funds raised, because it’s going to help us continue to recruit and train mentors to help children facing adversity,” said Natasha Thomson, development coordinator with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert.

Thomson said the success of the event reflects both strong restaurant participation and strong local support.

“We are blown away at how quickly this event is gaining popularity,” she said. “We’re just so grateful for the community for getting behind this event and supporting it.”

She said the fundraiser supports a range of mentoring programs in schools and the wider community.

“Maybe people have heard of the Big Brother of Big Sister program, but we also have programs in schools, such as our in school mentoring program, where volunteers can go for one hour a week to help a child at school, and these are the programs the poutine Fest will support,” Thomson said.

Montana’s won the Gravy Bowl Championship for top sales with its pulled pork poutine. Lisa Dow, general manager and co-owner, said the win was especially meaningful because it was the restaurant’s first year taking part.

“It’s very exciting. This is our first year that we’ve ever participated,” Dow said. “I’m very excited that we finally got to do it.”

Dow said customers seemed drawn to the dish because it felt both hearty and familiar

“Some of the feedback that we got is, ‘It was very comforting and very close to the most original poutine,'” she said. “They liked how the pulled pork was like, it was very filling and very just like wholehearted.”

She also said the event drove a noticeable rise in takeout orders.

“We definitely had a rise in takeout. We had a ton of people ordering specifically for takeout, the poutine,” Dow said.”



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Alan Greene of Original Joe’s, left, kitchen manager Jesse Pierce, centre, and Natasha Thomson of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert pose with the 2026 People’s Choice Award trophy after Original Joe’s won for its Loaded Shepherd’s Stack poutine.

Original Joe’s won the People’s Choice Award for its Loaded Sheperd’s Stack poutine. Owner Alan Greene said the award and the response from customers were encouraging.

“It’s very exciting. It’s something we participated in for the last few years, and love being able to give back a little bit to the community,” Greene said.

Greene said the event brought in people who were specifically seeking out the feature dish.

“There’s so many people that came in just to try the poutines,” he said.

He added that the event works well because it gives restaurants a chance to try something different while supporting a local cause.

“I think it’s just a really easy win for everyone. We get to do something creative and fun, and the community gets involved,” Greene said.

The winning poutine was created by kitchen manager Jesse Pierce, who said the idea came from a childhood favourite.

“My grandma used to make a really good shepherd’s pie when I was a kid, and I thought, maybe put it into a poutine,” Pierce said.

Pierce said customer reaction was strong throughout the event.

“Oh, lots of feedback. Lots of people loved it,” he said, adding that comments from customers included,”That was delicious. The best poutine they had here for poutine week.”

Along with the two winning restaurants, this year’s PA Poutine Fest featured special entries from Boston Pizza, Humpty’s, Lulu’s Kitchen, MR MIKES, Northern Lights Casino, Rock & Iron Sports Bar, Shananigan’s Bistro, The Canadian Brewhouse, and Venice House on Central. In total, 11 restaurants took part in this year’s fundraiser. Thomson said the event’s success was made possible by the support of local restaurants and the community members who came out to take part.

Thomson added the need for mentors remains high in Prince Albert, and the organization is continuing to look for volunteers.

“There’s always a demand. There’s always more children that need mentors,” she said.

She said the organization is looking for adults, high school students, and seniors to get involved, adding that “it only takes a couple of hours a month to change two lives, yours and the child’s.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca