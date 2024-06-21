PA Police put out call for information as investigation continues into 2022 murder of Joseph Sayese

Prince Albert police put out a call for more information about the murder of 41-year-old Joseph Sayese on the second anniversary of his death.

Officers found Sayese dead after arriving at a multi-dwelling unit on the 200 Block of 10th Street East. Police were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. on June 16, 2022 following reports of a disturbance.

The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigation Division (CID) continues to investigate. They are asking the public to help identify two people captured on surveillance video.

Residents with information can call police at 306-953-4222.