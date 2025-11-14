PA police make 2 arrests following investigation into armed robbery

Two men have been arrested and are facing charges following an investigation into multiple robberies at different convenience stores in Prince Albert.

The investigation is being led by the Prince Albert Police Service Proactive Policing Unit (PPU).

On different dates in October, officers attended to the multiple robbery incidents at different shops in Prince Albert where two males allegedly approached staff with a knife and demanded money and merchandise before fleeing the scene. Investigators were told the suspects fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle after being confronted by staff.

Through continued investigation, officers located the vehicle travelling westbound on River Street on Nov. 3. Officers were able to arrest a male driver shortly after. However, he was later released from police custody without charges.

Through further investigation into the six robberies, members of the PPU learned the suspect in all of the occurrences is believed to be the same person. With the assistance of the Crime Reduction Team (CRT), officers were able to locate and arrest a 28-year-old man on Nov. 6 on 15th Street West.

A second suspect, also 28, was located and arrested by members of the Regina Police Service in Regina on Nov. 12.

As a result of this investigation, Tyson Deschambeault has been charged with armed robbery (x6), disguise with intent (x6), possession of a weapon (x6), obstructing a police officer (x2). He made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday Nov. 10. `Members of the Community Policing Unit (CPU) also assisted in this investigation.

Braydon Gibson has been charged with armed robbery and disguise with intent in relation to one of the robberies in Prince Albert and appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court by phone from Regina Correctional Centre on Nov. 13.