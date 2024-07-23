PA Police investigating death on 18th Street East

A 52-year-old man was found dead on the 500 block of 18th Street East on Monday.

Parkland Ambulance was originally on the scene after a report of a man not conscious and not breathing. The Prince Albert Police Service were called to the scene and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Unit are working with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s office to determine the cause of death. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

