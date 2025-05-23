PA lacrosse to host Bolt Supply House Classic tournament

Prince Albert will be a mecha for lacrosse over the weekend.

While the Prince Albert Predators are raising their 2024 Prairie Gold Lacrosse League championship banner on Saturday night, minor lacrosse will take the spotlight throughout the rest of the weekend.

PA lacrosse will play host to the Bolt Supply House Classic, which will welcome teams in three different age groups across the province. Games will be hosted at the Kinsmen and Dave G. Steuart arenas.

PA lacrosse president Javan Bexson says it will be a strong weekend for the sport in the city.

“It’s always exciting when we can have the U11, U13 and U15s all on the same weekend, welcoming some out-of-town to come here to play. Looking forward to 38 games this weekend, so it’ll be a busy weekend for everyone here, it should be awesome. Especially with the Predators banner-raising game this weekend to fit into the mix.”

Games for the tournament began on Friday evening and will continue through 2 p.m. on Sunday with the championship games. Bexson says the concept of having multiple age groups at the same location is beneficial.

“It’s becoming more common that it helps definitely with parents with athletes and multiple age groups so it has become more common. I know Saskatoon and Regina are able to do it with some of their facilities but it’s awesome that we can have both the Steuart and the Kinsmen going for lacrosse.”

When asked about what goes into the tournament, Bexson says it takes strong support from various members of the lacrosse community.

“Our board puts in a lot of work, but our tournament coordinator Erika Broome has put in a lot of work talking to the teams, making the schedule, and organizing all the volunteers. Erika puts in a lot of extra time with it. We’re excited for the young kids to have an opportunity to play here at home and for them to be able to take part as much as possible in the junior Preds game and witness history and their continued success here at home. It’s gonna be awesome.”

“We feel like we’re making good strides pumping out lots of lacrosse athletes for major events and this is just an opportunity to showcase what we’ve got here locally and have some fun while they’re doing it.”

