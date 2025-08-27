PA Historical Museum to host “Live History” group

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Prince Albert Historical Museum is hosting “Live History” a theatrical group from Ontario, on Sept. 20 to perform “Here Before”.

This will be the second time “Live History” has been in Prince Albert. The historical theatre performs company performs plays with connections to local history and stories. The last time they were in Prince Albert was 2021.

“They asked if we wanted them to come because they were doing a tour in this area, so when they come we are on their tour schedule. They’re in Saskatchewan in September so they are going to come up here and see us,” said Michelle Taylor, the Manager/Curator, Prince Albert Historical Museum.

“You get to experience history in a fun and engaging way that is outside of the traditional way of viewing a museum. Yes, it’s in the museum. We always want to be fun and engaging. It’s an outside group that makes you think of the history of a location in a different way.”

Taylor said attendance in 2021 wasn’t as big as they’d hoped, which she largely attributes to COVID. However, she said the people who showed up to the event loved it, and the Live History actors had great knowledge of local history.

“Sure they knew the history of Diefenbaker, but the stories were weaved a different way than what we would,” Taylor said. “I’m hoping there is a different uptake this year because it’s a different performance than what we had in 2021.”

In the Sept. 20 performance, Taylor said attendees will be participants as well as viewers. She said they more you interact with the theatre group, they more attendees will get out of the show.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 2. They can be purchased over the phone or at the Prince Albert Historical Museum.

—with files from Jason Kerr/Daily Herald