PA Field Day event to hit the ground running

Emokhare Paul Anthony and Jason Kerr

Daily Herald

The Saskatchewan Conservation Learning Centre (CLC) Inc. will host their annual Field Day event on Tuesday, July 23.

The morning session will focus on pulse, wheat, and barley topics, while the afternoon is an Organic Session co-hosted with SaskOrganics.

“We always really look forward to Field Day. It’s a fun day. It’s going to be a long, hot day this year, but that’s okay,” Conservation Learning Centre manager Zoe Galbraith said. “It’s really interesting to get to meet producers from all around the area and talk to them about their operations and their research priorities so we can make sure all the agricultural research that we’re undertaking is relevant to the people in our community.”

This year’s event will focus on both conventional and organic farmers. Galbraith said they focus on independent research, and hope to give farmers a good demonstration of best practices and technologies.

“Our Field Day is really an opportunity to showcase different agricultural management strategies that farmers can use on their farm,” Galbraith said. “This way they get to see it in person in real life before they do it themselves.”

The event has been held annually since the early-‘90s. The day draws farmers, industry representatives, and interested members of the public.

“The goal for us is to show farmers how some of this new agricultural research looks in Prince Albert,” Galbraith said. “A lot of times these research projects are being undertaken in the U.S., they’re being undertaken in southern Saskatchewan, so the goal for us is always to see if these strategies working in southern Saskatchewan actually work for farmers in Prince Albert.”

CLC is a producer-driven, non-profit corporation whose research is funded by farmers. It was established in 1993 under the Parkland Agricultural Research Initiative.

Attendees must pre-register for the PA Field Day. They can do so by calling 306-960-1834, or by searching Prince Albert Field Day on Eventbrite.

The morning session runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and the afternoon session runs from noon to 5 p.m.

