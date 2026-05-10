PA Concert Choir to pay tribute to cinema in Mother’s Day concert

The mother’s day concert for the Prince Albert Concert Choir (PACC) will have a decidedly cinematic flair to it.

The theme of the next PACC concert is “Cinema in Concert: A Choral Tribute to Film” and will feature several pieces from different films.

Natalie Thiessen, the president of PACC, says they chose the theme because music and film tend to compliment each other on the big screen.

“There’s such a wide diversity of music in film. I think what’s really shone through is the fact that music makes movies come to life. There’s also an element where the movie makes the music come to life as well. There were stories in the choir of people saying that I watched this movie and when I saw how it was represented or how the emotion of the film came through in this song, it has made it mean so much more to me.”

The concert will feature songs from The Glass Onion, Song Sung Blue, Schindler’s List, Sister Act II: Back in the Habit, Platoon, Boychoir, The Young Victoria, Tina, Coda, The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring and The Mission.

Thiessen says she hopes anyone who has watched any of the films will get extra value out of the concert.

“I think what will be cool in the concert is as we’re singing some of these songs that people have seen the movies for, they’re going to have that added value of being able to picture the scenes from the movie and the emotion of the storyline in the music that we’re singing for them.”

PACC will also be joined by several local musicians who will accompany the choir in several pieces. Thiessen says it’s taken a lot of work to get ready for the concert.

“We’ve had 18 rehearsals to work with this music and prepare. There’s been a lot of work in terms of getting some appropriate guest musicians so we actually have some really exciting selection of people from the local community coming in to share their musical talents as well to accompany some of these songs and in some cases the choir accompanies them so that’s kind of fun.”

PACC has also partnered with four local restaurants for a promotion after the concert. If patrons show their program at Original Joe’s, Canadian Brewhouse, Mr. Mikes or Ricky’s, they will receive a free dessert with purchase of a meal in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Calvary United Church. Doors open at 3:15 p.m. with the concert beginning at 4.