PA Children’s Choir ready for spring concert

The Prince Albert children’s choice is ready to put a bow on their 2025-26 performance season.

The choir is set to host their spring concert on Wednesday night at the St. Mark Parish. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the music starting at 6.

Megan Fournier-Mewis is the artistic director of the Prince Albert Children’s Choir and spoke to the Daily Herald in a phone interview on Monday.

“We’ve had a little bit busier year than usual, more performance than the children choir usually involves themselves with. We started off the year singing at the Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame inductee celebration. We also did a fundraiser with Jeffery Straker, the Canadian folk singer from Saskatchewan who is famous on Telemiracle. We did a fundraiser with him and got to sing with him this year. We’ve also done music festival in our usual Christmas concert and now this brings us to the closing of the year with the spring concert.”

The Prince Albert Children’s Choir is made up of singers from the ages of 6 to 18. The junior choir is ages 6 to 10 while the senior or concert choir is made up of members aged 10 to 18. Wednesday will mark the final performance for four members of the choir, who are all graduating high school this year.

Fournier-Mewis says it’s an incredibly rewarding job getting to introduce young people to music through her role with the children’s choir.

“It should be entertaining. I always try to pick music that is pleasing for the audience as much as it is for the children to learn. One of the things that I love about directing the Children’s Choir is I get to introduce them to Canadian music or the Canadian landscape through music. There are a couple pieces like that that we’ll be performing too. Some are familiar, some will be new to the audience, but they’re all very nice and enjoyable to listen to.”

Admission for the concert will be by donation with only cash being accepted. Fournier-Mewis says the donations help make the choir’s programming possible.

“We operate on a low tuition so any donations to the choir help us continue to fund the music, accompanists, clinicians, workshops and things like that.”