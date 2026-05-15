PA Arts Hall of Fame to welcome four inductees in 2026 class

The Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame is looking forward to honouring its class of 2026 inductees later this year.

In a phone interview with the Herald, Adreanna Gareau, the chairperson of the Prince Albert Arts board says it was a difficult decision to narrow it down to the final number of four inductees.

“We got a great batch of nominations this year. We’ve been seeing quite a few nominations over the last few years, which is great. The board takes a look at the nomination packages and we discuss each nominee and we have a set meeting specifically for that. We decide who we’re going to induct in. It’s really hard to decide because to us, everybody’s deserving. We just consider a bunch of different criteria to decide who we’re going to induct each year and then anyone who’s not inducted we roll over to the next year for consideration.”

The four inductees for this year include Jean-Laurent Fournier, Jesse Campbell, Kathie Bird and Rodney Janzen.

Bird is being honoured posthumously after she suddenly passed away earlier this year. She was known as a respected member of the Saskatchewan arts community and she was involved with many organizations including the Canadian Artists’ Representation/Le Front des artises canadiens (CARFAC) and the Mann Art Gallery.

Gareau says it was important for the board to honour her legacy with an induction this year.

“She was a longtime member of our arts community, and just so well respected and so well liked. Sadly, she passed away unexpectedly this year, so we really thought it was very important that we induct her this year. It’s posthumous, but I think we’re going to have so many people that want to come out and celebrate her. That’s just going to be very lovely and poignant.”

Rodney Janzen is most well known for his contributions in music. While he was raised in Prince Albert, he currently resides in Nashville. He is best known for being the co-writer of “Free and Easy” which was recorded by Dierks Bentley. He has also worked as a touring and recording musician for several major artists.

Gareau says Janzen has never forgotten his roots in Prince Albert, despite making it big ion the industry.

“Rod hasn’t lived in Prince Albert for a long time now, because he’s doing his music thing. He’s kind of a big shot now, but he remembers that PA is home, he remembers his roots, and he’s proud of where he came from. He represents Prince Albert all around the world with his music. We wanted to recognize him, because he’s been involved in music for decades. So it was about time.”

Jean-Laurent Fournier has been a huge contributor to musical education in Prince Albert for decades. He has taught an estimated 1000+ students over five plus decades of teaching at his business Fournier Guitar Studios. He has also organized several festivals, adjudicated competitions and collaborated with several artists.

Gareau called him one of the backbones of the Prince Albert music community.

“He’s been teaching in Prince Albert for a long, long time and involved in music and volunteering his time. (He’s) one of those people who really makes the music world go round, just quietly working away, doing his thing. His mom was Margot Fournier, so it’s in his blood. His daughter, she teaches music, leads a children’s choir so he is really such a part of the backbone of our music community.”

Jesse Campbell is being inducted into the builder category after being involved for several years as the director/curator of the Mann Art Gallery. She has secured several Saskatchewan Art Board grants and helped connect artists to community groups including youth, seniors and individuals facing barriers to participation.

Gareau says Campbell shows a real passion for arts.

“She’s been here for like 10 years. She’s just been such a passionate advocate for the arts and such a supporter of artists, the way she manages the artists and communities program and works at the Mann Gallery. She brings so much passion, gentleness, and real love for the arts and she shares that widely. She’s such an advocate for truth and reconciliation in a really meaningful way and not in a soapbox sort of way. I really appreciate that about her too.”

The 2026 Prince Albert Arts Hall of Fame Induction Gala will take place on Friday, Sept. 25 at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre for the Arts. Tickets will become available in June through the E.A. Rawlinson box office.