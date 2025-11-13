P.A. family physician Dr. Stan Oleksinski receives 2025 SMA Service Award

Saskatchewan Medical Association

Submitted

Dr. Stan Oleksinski, a family physician in Prince Albert, “has demonstrated commitment to the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) and the physicians it serves for most of his career,” a nominator says. “I can think of no one more deserving of the SMA Service Award.”

The SMA Service Award was presented by SMA president Dr. Pamela Arnold on Oct. 24, at an awards ceremony held as part of the 2025 Fall Representative Assembly in Saskatoon. The award recognizes contributions to the SMA on committees, the board or in other activities that support the SMA and its mission.

Dr. Oleksinski has held numerous positions with the SMA, including president in 1999-2000, president of the Section of Family Practice from 2014 to 2021, and president of the Prince Albert Regional Medical Association for 22 years. He has been involved with the region’s local group – now the North Central Medical Staff Association – for more than 30 years.

“What’s good for our patients is good for us,” he said. “I’ve been advocating for our patients, the people of Saskatchewan, and for physicians since then. What I’ve learned is that before you can advocate, you have to gain the trust of all those involved. To do that you have to develop relationships.

“I’ve immensely enjoyed my time being involved at the local and provincial levels in working with the SMA, the Ministry of Health, SHA, CPSS, many other stakeholder groups and especially patient advisers,” he continued. Although he is “mostly retired” since April, he is still involved with a couple of SMA committees. “The best part has been developing relationships and friendships over the past 30 years,” he said.

Dr. Oleksinski completed his medical degree at the University of Saskatchewan in 1982 and his Family Medicine Residency in Regina in 1984. His SMA committee work includes serving on the JMPRC, Intersectional Council, the Tariff, Legislation and Policy, Primary Health Care, and Membership committees, and the RA resolutions committee. He has received many honors for his work in family medicine, including the College of Physicians of Canada Award of Excellence in 2020 for his leadership and advocacy for family physicians and patients. Locally, he was Victoria Hospital Foundation’s honoured physician for the 2019 Doctor’s Gala, selected for his philanthropy and commitment to the Prince Albert community.

“Stan has been a constant at the SMA Representative Assembly. He worked behind the scenes on preparing the many resolutions for presentation to the members, and he always shows up with a smile,” a nominator writes. “He would reliably galvanize our delegates to CMA meetings to demonstrate our Rider Pride. He truly creates a sense of community and cohesiveness in the name of service to the SMA, the physicians and the people of Saskatchewan.”