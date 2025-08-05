Ozzy Osbourne Tribute: The Godfather of Heavy Metal’s extended legacy

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

It is with international sadness the world mourns a legendary trailblazer in music. The mortal man with an immortal presence left a profound and enigmatic legacy. Simply, he is known as Ozzy.

Although a standard tribute has its place with showcasing that Ozzy was born in Birmingham, England, that he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – once with Black Sabbath and as a Solo Artist – the list goes on. However, Ozzy was more than the accolades he received.

Gene Simmons, the persona for five decades with the legendary heavy metal band KISS, gave a heartfelt description of Ozzy. Simmons emphasized Ozzy is a one-of-a-kind man with ultra unique vocals, originality and unwavering authenticity. A rare find.

“People think of him as the Prince of Darkness, and on stage, of course, this huge persona, a giant, but at the same time, a loving father and a dedicated husband,” said Simmons. “You can say whatever you want about Ozzy. There never was an Ozzy before Ozzy. You can’t really point to anybody and say, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s where he came from.’ Scientists call that a singularity, an anomaly.”

Authentic and real, Ozzy demonstrated his rebel spirit early in his career through his abilities to be a master performer. In 1968, he became the front man for the pioneering heavy metal band, Black Sabbath, with band members Geezer Butler, Tony Lommi and Bill Ward. After noticing how people immensely enjoyed horror films, the four members of the newly formed rock band came up with the idea to incorporate horror elements into their music and performances. At times, Ozzy’s energy on stage, and presence, caused fear.

Due to addictions, Ozzy was fired from the group. He hit rock bottom and that is when Sharon stepped in. He credits Sharon “my wife” for saving his life and career by managing the wild man.

Recently, the Farewell tour with Black Sabath was an enormous success. As predetermined before the tour began, the resulting $190 million in revenue is being equally distributed to Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice and Cure Parkinsons.

Animal Advocacy

Not only did Ozzy write lyrics and music, he was also a fierce animal advocate. He supported numerous causes for pets, endangered species and publicly announced his deeply passionate guard of wildlife in the Amazon. Ozzy strongly believed in stopping Wildlife Trophy Hunting, making a statement on November 17, 2024.

“Trophy hunters are totally crazy,” said Ozzy. “You’ve got to be barking to kill an innocent animal and then take photos of yourself laughing about it. We’ve all got to do our bit. I like to design things so I’ve done a t-shirt for the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting. The government said it would ban hunting trophies, so get on with it! Tell your MP you want it banned right now!”

Ozzy also created artwork, which included what he called an artistic collaboration with a group of chimpanzees this year.

“I paint because it gives me peace of mind, but I don’t sell my paintings,” said Ozzy. “I’ve made an exception with these collaborations as it raises money for Save the Chimps, a sanctuary for hundreds of apes rescued from labs, roadside zoos and wildlife traffickers.”

On July 10, Ozzy elaborated about the paintings, “Each signed painting is named for one of my songs, and there are only five.”

The paintings are entitled Blizzard of Ozz, Technical Ecstasy, Tattooed Dancer, Paranoid and Electric Funeral. Their auction ended on July 17.

“Ozzy Osbourne was a legend and a provocateur,” said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) after the Rock Legend’s passing, “but PETA will remember the “Prince of Darkness” most fondly for the gentle side he showed to animals—most recently cats, by using his fame to decry painful, crippling declawing mutilations.”

Authentic Inspiration

Ozzy’s electrifying performances were epic. As the Godfather of Heavy Metal, for nearly six decades Ozzy inspired millions of people in various generations and all mediums of creativity.

The Immortal Prince of Darkness, with a soft and highly empathetic core, brought shards of inspiration to light and ignite the greatest music and literary works. He also comforted the downtrodden, revved up the rebels and soothed listeners. Ozzy was instrumental in assisting new heavy metal musicians, such as Metallica, Guns and Roses, Judas Priest and Lita Ford.

The ripple effect of his influence touched the lives of countless people throughout his lifetime. Ozzy influenced this writer’s literary works too.

Genetic Testing

Within his DNA, Ozzy’s enigma revealed a confirmed scientific wonder. In his memoir, I Am Ozzy, he stated he would donate his body to science after his death.

However, in 2010, Harvard University initiated genetic testing on Ozzy. His blood samples were sent to Cofactor Genomics for DNA sequencing. Those results were sent to another company, Knome, which analyzes human genomes. Sixty-one years old at the time, Ozzy wrote about his genetic testing in his column with The Times of London.

“The only Gene I know anything about is the one in KISS,” Ozzy reported.

Harvard authorized that his genetics are indeed mutated. Throughout Ozzy’s life he survived extreme drug use and serious health conditions, including a 24-hour diagnosis of AIDS that is documented. The university also disclosed that part of Ozzy’s genetic mutation affects how his brain processes dopamine. Nature’s genetic selection alterations in Ozzy’s genome also contribute to his rare genius and creativity.

The originator of the Ozzy genetics project, known as Chris for confidentiality purposes, explored Ozzy’s DNA structure. Through Ozzy’s column, he reported what Chris concluded about his results.

“Look, Mr. Osbourne,” Chris said, “after studying your history, taking your blood, extracting your genes from the white cells, making them readable, sequencing them, analysing and interpreting the data using some of the most advanced technology available in the world today–and of course comparing your DNA against all the current research in the US National Library of Medicine, not to mention the 18th revision of the public human reference genome–I think I can say with a good deal of confidence why you’re still alive.”

Having Ozzy’s full attention and inquiry, Chris simply answered, “Sharon.”

Soul Mates

Ozzy is reknown for his deep love for his soul mate, Sharon. Together, they continued his musical empire and brought authentic, brilliant, lively and unconventional children into this world. Ozzy’s love for Sharon and his devotion to his family are the foundation of his legendary legacy.

On July 22, 2025, just seventeen days after his Farewell tour Back to the Beginning, Ozzy transitioned from this world to the other side due to his six-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

On July 30, 2025, in Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham, a band playing his iconic songs led his weaving procession of black sedans throughout the streets. The magnitude of memorials with flowers, personal notes and items are being gathered for the love of his life and their family to treasure.