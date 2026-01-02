Over 40 projects including some in Prince Albert receive Playground Grant

According to the province more than 40 projects have already been approved through the Province’s School Playground Equipment Grant. The new program launched in fall 2025 to help parents build new play facilities for their children on school grounds.

Among the playgrounds approved are four in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

“Playgrounds play such an important role in the early development and formative years for children,” Parks, Culture, and Sport Minister and Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross said in a release.

“That is why we are proud to support the efforts of parent and school community groups to ensure every child has a place to play.”

Since the program launched in September, more than $2.3 million in funding has already been approved to reinforce the incredible work done by school community councils (SCCs) and parent groups.

Projects can receive up to $50,000, matching what has been raised by parents and volunteer school councils through fundraisers and other efforts.

Funds can be used to build a new playground. They can also go towards adding or replacing equipment on an existing school playground.

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division announced recently that four more schools will receive a $50,000 grant.

The funds will be used to upgrade playground equipment at Ecole Holy Cross, St. Catherine Community School, St. John Community School and St. Michael Community School.

The project at Ecole Holy Cross has already been completed, and the funds will be used to offset money invested by the School Community Council (SCC).

“Our playgrounds were one of the areas that we can’t thank this government enough for this opportunity,” director of education Lorel Trumier said earlier in December.

“Five of our six elementary schools will receive the grant. We’re so pleased about that because it really makes a difference. It’s important that this happens in our schools.”

In November, the division announced that the already completed project at Ecole St. Anne School also received $50,000 in funding from the program. Eligible project expenses incurred on or after April 1 were eligible to apply to receive matching funding.

The program is open to all parent and community groups affiliated with publicly funded schools for projects built on school grounds.

According to the province, the Playground Equipment Grant is part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s broader commitment to building strong, vibrant communities while supporting opportunities for children and families to thrive.

The program is delivered in partnership with the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA). With its core operations funded by Saskatchewan Lotteries, the SPRA is a provincial non-profit dedicated to creating a Saskatchewan where all people experience a better quality of life through parks and recreation.

“The early interest in the School Playground Equipment Grant demonstrates the value and importance of recreation across our province,” SPRA President Darcy McLeod said in a release.

“The volunteer community councils and parent groups are the true catalysts behind these projects, all for the betterment and wellbeing of their schools, neighbourhoods and communities.”

The current application period runs until Feb. 25, 2026, on a first-come, first served basis. The province will invest $3.75 million annually over the next four years in the program.