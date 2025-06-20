Outstanding Citizenship Award winner at Sask Polytechnic honoured to be chosen

Graduates at the Prince Albert Campus of Saskatchewan Polytechnic crossed the stage at the Art Hauser Centre on Thursday.

The convocation ceremony took place in two parts with a morning and afternoon session. Harishgowtham (Harish) Shanmugam, a graduate of the Business diploma program, received the Outstanding Citizenship Award.

Shanmugam was vice president of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Students Association in Prince Albert and positively influenced campus life through initiatives like the Community Pantry Project which helped students facing food insecurity by providing accessible food options on campus.

Shanmugam was humbled to be recognized with the award.

“I’m really honoured to get the award and it’s very exciting for me,” Shanmugam said. “I’m truly grateful to for the experience I have had at Sask Polytech.

“I would say it’s more than just a student role, and it’s a really great experience for me. Receiving (the) Outstanding Student Citizenship Award is a huge honour. I hope this encourages other people coming up to make initiatives for the future for our community.”

Shanmugam explained that he started the Community Pantry initiative because he saw fellow students struggling with food insecurity.

“I want every student to have food whenever needed,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to attend the classes with an empty stomach or it’s hard to concentrate. This Community Fridge helps the students to get a meal and it helps them to avoid hunger. It’s always easy to concentrate when you’re feeling good.”

Shanmugam said he became involved in student government in India. He continued that trend upon moving to Canada.

He joined the SPSA as a campus representative in his first year and was elected vice president at the end of that term to serve in his second year.

“When I came to Canada, I found SPSA (Saskatchewan Polytechnic Students Association) would be one of my go to places,” he said. “If you want to make a change, if you want to advocate for change, or if you want to advocate for students needs, SPSA would be the right place.”

In addition to advocacy work, Shanmugam created an engaging campus environment by organizing and participating in student events.

Shanmugan is originally from the Namakal District in Tamil Nadu in India

“I have completed my two years of course in Canada, right now I have applied for my work permit and I’m just waiting for the work permit to get approved,” he said.

He thanked the entire team at the campus for the experience.

“I would say thank you for Sask. Polytech as well,” he said. “I’m truly grateful for the experience I have had at Sask. Polytech and the SPSA and I hope my story encourages others to step up and make most of their time as students. The time goes really quick.”

Dr. Has Malik, Provost and Vice President, Academic gave the speech before Shanmugam received the award from Larry Rosia the President and CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Prince Albert Carlton MLA Kevin Kasun brought greetings from the province. Sask Polytechnic Board Chair Mitch Holash brought greetings from the board and brought

greetings from the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Students’ Association. Rosia also gave the President’s Address.

Micah Daniels from Sturgeon Lake played an honour song and Elder Violet Naytowhow said the prayer to open the ceremony before Kim Villeneauve sang ‘O Canada’.

During the morning and afternoon session philanthropist and entrepreneur Jim Pattison received the 2025 Honorary Degree in Applied Studies, which will be awarded by Rosia on June 24 in Vancouver.