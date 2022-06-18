Outlaws fall to PGLL best Brewers in Friday night showdown

The Saskatoon Brewers came to the Kinsmen Arena in Prince Albert and showed why they are the best team in the Prairie Gold Lacrosse senior men’s league, topping the Outlaws 17-7 on Friday night.

The quintessential quartet of Sam, Brandon, Reed, and Matt Murphy were first period forces for the Brewers, as they combined for 11 points in the opening 20 minutes. Sam and Reed led the way with two goals each, as the Brewers stormed out to an 8-1 lead after the opening frame. The lone Outlaws goal was scored by Kallen Currie, who picked up his eighth goal of the season. Saskatoon also led in shots after the first period by a 19-8 margin.

Prince Albert strung together a much better second period, scoring six goals, but the Brewers put up five second period goals of their own. Arliss Mcloy led the Outlaws with two goals in the second period.

Adam Saunders took over for the Brewers in the second period, scoring four goals in the frame, reaching 24 goals on the season in just seven games. Sam Murphy had the other goal for the Brewers in the second, as he completed the hat trick on Saskatoon’s tenth goal of the game.

After 40 minutes, the Brewers were up 13-7, also outshooting PA 44-23.

The third period was very similar to the first, as Saskatoon had most of the offence. The Brewers outscored the Outlaws 4-1 in the final frame, thanks to a pair of goals from Brady Fetch, as well as Mike Kaminski and Matt Murphy, who added one goal of their own to make it a 17-7 final.

On the penalty side of the game, it was very light with just two penalties handed out, both to the Outlaws. The Brewers went 1/2 on their man advantages, with their powerplay marker coming from Reed Murphy’s stick with 1:19 left in the first period.

The Outlaws had the help of a former Prince Albert Predator on their side in the game as well. After finishing his final season with the Predators last week, Dilan Cochrane got the call to suit up for the Outlaws on Friday. The Predators’ Offensive Player of the Year picked up an assist on Friday night.

Former Predators goalie Duncan Fetch also made an appearance in Friday’s contest. Like Cochrane, Fetch finished his final year with the Predators, and was brought into Friday’s game midway through the second period.

With the win, the Brewers maintain their flawless record in the 2022 season, improving to 6-0-0. Meanwhile, the Outlaws couldn’t climb out of the basement in the standings, falling to 1-5-0 on the year.

Prince Albert is back in action on Friday, June 24th for another home game. They welcome the Saskatoon Steelers, who sport the same record as the Outlaws, to the Kinsmen Arena. Gametime is 8 p.m.

@kyle_kosowan•sports@paherald.sk.ca