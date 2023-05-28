Outlaws defeat Regina, pick up first win of season

The Prince Albert Outlaws found their way into the win column for the first time this season with a 12-6 win over the Regina Heat at the Kinsmen Arena on Saturday night.

“I thought we started a little sluggish” Outlaws head coach Lawrence Holizki said about his team’s effort. “Once the guys got rolling and started getting comfortable with each other again, they really just dominated and took over on offense.”

“Defense I thought same thing started off a little sluggish and then once they started to come together and actually just play a physical game, I thought we just controlled everything.”

Regina would score the first four goals of the game in the first period before Prince Albert would come storming back in the final two and a half minutes of the opening frame.

Kallen Currie would get the Outlaws on the board at the 2:20 mark of the first period, assisted by Brendin Currie and Brody Holizki.

Brendin Currie would get a goal of his own less than a minute later at the 1:19 mark. Ethan Kennedy and Ryan Potie assisted on the play.

Kallen Currie would get his second of the period with just seven seconds to go to bring Prince Albert within one at 4-3 after one period of play.

In the first intermission, the Outlaws held a skills competition for youth lacrosse players to come out onto the floor and show off their skills.

Holizki says the skills competition was a great chance for the Outlaws to give back to the sport of lacrosse

“It was unreal. It was good to give back to those kids and to give them something to cheer about and come out like today. You know, you got kids from Melfort, Weyburn, Regina, Prince Albert, Shellbrook, all coming out and just having a good time. Just to see the smiles on their face and help to give back to that grassroots lacrosse.”

Prince Albert would score four times in the second period, allowing only one goal. Ethan Kennedy, Tave Schumacher (twice) and Ryan Potie all had goals for the Outlaws.

Holizki says the Outlaws were able to play a hard physical game in the win.

“Iust the fact that it was stepped up, the physicality was huge. They’re missing a couple of guys, but they and they had a couple of Aps. They have some guys that don’t like to get hit. Once we stepped up our physicality, that was okay. That was basically the key to the game.”

The Outlaws would add five goals in the third period with two tallies from Ethan Kennedy, Brody Holizki, Ryan Potie and Danny Martin.

The Outlaws return to action on Jun. 3 when they travel to take on Standing Buffalo.

