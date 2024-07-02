Out of the blue: How QB Eric Barriere landed with the Roughriders

Barriere was looking for jobs back home in Los Angeles when the Roughriders called to offer him a contract

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

Eric Barriere was preparing for a job interview when he got a call for another.

After being released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in May following his first CFL training camp, the free agent American quarterback was scouring the job market back home in Los Angeles and even had a job interview lined up on Monday at IKEA before the Saskatchewan Roughriders called to offer him a roster spot.

“I was applying for jobs actually right before I came here,” Barriere said after his first practice with the Riders at Mosaic Stadium. “Just looking for anything for right now.”

With Trevor Harris heading to the six-game injured list with an MCL sprain, Saskatchewan needed another quarterback behind Shea Patterson and Jack Coan.

So, they rang up Barriere, who said the call was unexpected.

“Throughout last week, this didn’t even cross my mind,” said the 26-year-old. “I was doing job interviews, looking for a job and stuff like that … Now that I’m here, I’m just truly blessed and happy to be here.”

The phone call largely came out of the blue because of his last experience in blue.

Barriere played one pre-season game for the Blue Bombers in 2024, which happened to be against the Roughriders on May 20. However, Barriere didn’t have the performance he was looking for as he went 3-of-7 for 23 yards while also throwing two interceptions.

“I feel like that pre-season game, I didn’t play really well,” said Barriere. “So, I’m just glad to get a fresh opportunity, especially with a great team like Saskatchewan.”

While Barriere’s first trip to Saskatchewan didn’t go quite as planned, the Riders still see potential in the 6-foot, 207-pound pivot.

“It wasn’t the greatest for him,” said Riders’ head coach Corey Mace. “But having a guy of his calibre and all the quarterbacks that have come out that system in college — the glowing feedback that we’ve got from those coaches who have relationship with him, this kid, the sky is the limit for him.”

That college system was Eastern Washington, which is a school that has produced other CFL quarterbacks including Bo Levi Mitchell, Vernon Adams Jr. and Matt Nichols.

“Eastern does a pretty great job of getting quarterbacks into the CFL,” said Barriere. “And once they get here, they actually do pretty well so hopefully as long as I keep working and working hard and stay in my playbook, hopefully I can follow their lead too.”

Despite a long list of quarterbacks who played before him with the Eagles, Barriere ranks near the top of many all-time statistical categories at the school.

In 51 career games, Barriere threw for 13,809 yards and 121 touchdowns while also putting up 1,585 yards and 22 touchdowns along the ground. He ended his college career as the Big Sky Conference all-time leader in offensive yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns while also setting numerous records at Eastern Washington.

In 2021, he was named the Walter Payton Award winner as the top player in the NCAA’s FCS after passing for 5,070 yards and 46 touchdowns in his senior season.

Despite the strong college numbers, Barriere wasn’t selected in the NFL Draft. He worked out once for the NFL’s Denver Broncos before heading to the USFL.

And in 2022, he crossed paths with Patterson, as the two were teammates on the Michigan Panthers.

Now, Barriere is going to backup Patterson once again.

“It’s good because I get to learn and I get to see from him because he’s been here,” said Barriere. “I’m just trying to learn and learn as much as I can because those guys are ahead of me and they’ve been in camp and they know what’s going on.

“I’m just trying to follow and ask as many questions as I can while I’m here.”

Barriere will try to learn as much as he can before Thursday when he suits up for his first CFL game as Saskatchewan hosts the Toronto Argonauts (7 p.m., TSN) in Week 5.

And it’s a game Barriere will appreciate more than ever given what’s transpired over his professional career so far.

“You’ve got a bunch of people that wished they could be out here right now playing,” said Barriere. “When you get a call and you’re out here playing, you don’t take it for granted because you never know when it’s your last time being out here.

“Like when I was in Winnipeg, I thought I was going to be there for a minute but then I wasn’t so that made me realize like you just can’t this stuff for granted and everyday you’ve got to work hard and don’t leave no regrets.”

tshire@postmedia.com