Orsulak and Man eager to return to Raider line-up after World Juniors

Jason Kerr

Daily Herald

Prince Albert Raiders defenceman Matyas Man kept a close eye on the WHL scoreboard while representing Czechia at the World Juniors in Minnesota.



After see his WHL teammates steamroll the competition after Christmas, he had just one question: would he have a spot on the roster when he came back?

“I was thinking that they don’t need me,” the Raider defenceman said with a smile during an interview on Thursday. “They were winning 7-1, 8-0, 9-2, so I was like, ‘oh, they probably don’t need me anymore,’ but I’m back.”

Man and fellow Raider Michal Orsulak are back alright. The duo arrived back in Saskatchewan earlier this week and with their silver medals. Neither player is taking time to celebrate, however. For Prince Albert’s Czech contingent, the playoffs are the focus, specifically the Eastern Conference’s top seed.

“I’m happy because we are second in the world, but it’s in the past,” Orsulak said. “Now I need to (look) to the future. We have two games this week, and we need wins.”

“Just make the playoffs, and be good there,” Man added. “I think we all want to win the WHL (title) so that’s our next goal.”

The Raiders have a different look since Man and Orsulak were last in the line-up. Forwards Ty Meunier (Calgary) Oli Chenier (Lethbridge) and Ethan Bibeau (Seattle) have been traded and Orsulak will have a new goaltending partner after the Raiders re-assigned Dimitri Fortin on Wednesday.

The replacements include Brandon Gorzynkski, who was acquired from Calgary, and goaltender Steele Bass, who was called up from Battlefords in the SJHL. The Raiders acquired the biggest piece on Tuesday when they landed Team Canada centreman Braeden Cootes from Seattle.

Orsulak and Man both suited up against Cootes when Canada met Czechia in the World Juniors, and are happy to have him in a Raider jersey.

“He’s a really good player,” Man said. “I think he’s going to be a really good new piece on this team. I think he’s going to help us a lot. I think they made a good trade.”

“I know he’s a good player,” Orsulak added. “This trade, it’s many pieces, but I think it’s good for us.”

The Raiders are back on the ice Friday against the Swift Current Broncos and Saturday against the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca