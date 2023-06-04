Organizers reschedule Saturday night games at Shaye Amundson Memorial Tournament

Tournament officials called off the final round of games for the U15 and U17 divisions at the Shaye Amundson Memorial Softball Tournament on Saturday after heavy rains drenched the Prince Albert area.

The final U15 Pool B game featuring the undefeated Meadow Lake Sox and Moose Jaw Ice will take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday instead of the previously scheduled 9 p.m. on Saturday.

In the U17 division, Pool B games between the Saskatoon Raiders and South East Sun Devils, and the Saskatoon Phantoms and Moose Jaw Ice were also called off and rescheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday.

The Prince Albert U17 Aces finished pool play with an undefeated record, knocking off the White Butte Storm 9-5 Saturday afternoon. The Melfort Spirit finished second in Pool A by beating the Saskatoon Lazers 6-5.

The Prince Albert U15 Aces finished third in their pool with a 14-5 win over the St. Albert Angels in their final group game.