Patricia Hanbidge

Orchid Horticulture

Rosemary is one of my favourite herbs. Not only is it a nice rich green year round, but it also has a crisp, almost pine-like fragrance. I love to muddle it and add it to chilled beverages and it is such a nice culinary herb with lamb or other rich red meats. I love it in breads and often add it to soups and marinades.

Rosemary (Rosmarinus officinalis) is native to the Mediterranean. In warmer climates it is spectacular throughout the year and can be grown as impressive hedges with added benefit. It has been used for culinary purposes for centuries, but is also considered a sacred plant, a traditional medicine ingredient and has the power to attract beneficial wildlife.

The flowers are pale blue, purple or white and attract butterflies and other pollinators. Bees are so attracted to rosemary in the spring when there are few blossoms to be had. Hoverflies and wasps which are natural predators of many garden pests are also attracted to rosemary. The strong aroma of rosemary deters many pests like aphids, mosquitos, gnats, cabbage moths and more. It has also been used as a natural flea repellent for pets.

There are also many natural health benefits to rosemary. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and supports digestion and gut health. As an infused oil, it can ease joint pain and muscle tension. Rosemary can also be used to stimulate circulation and improve mental clarity. It is a great hair rinse as well and brings a refreshing scent to your bath. For your personal safety, ensure you understand all of the benefits and detriments of any natural products.

When we look back in history, rosemary has been associated with remembrance, protection and good fortune. In Ancient Greek times, students would wear rosemary wreaths to improve their memory for exams. In many places, sprigs of rosemary were placed in doorways to ward off evil spirits. It was also used as a symbol of loyalty and remembrance at weddings and funerals.

If you plant a rosemary shrub near your front door, it transforms from a great culinary herb to a symbol of protection, prosperity and peace. According to folklore and Feng Shui principles, the entrance to your home is a powerful gateway. What is placed near the door influences the flow of energy or chi into your home. The presence of rosemary close to your entrance invites clarity, protection and harmony. Rosemary acts like a living talisman, inviting good health and harmony in your home while protecting those inside.

There are also many aromatherapeutic benefits of rosemary. It boosts concentration and memory, and improves your focus. Rosemary can lift your mood and it chases away fatigue. Lightly rub the leaves and you will experience that stress and tension fade away. If you can plant rosemary by your entrance, every time you come in or go out you can experience a free dose of aromatherapy.

As far as the culture goes, rosemary is an easy plant to grow. Once established it will require very little watering. It thrives in hot, dry climates and prefers poor and rocky soil. It tolerates wind, salty air and even if planted in a very reflective full sun area, it just keeps growing. It does well in containers or planted in the ground and can be pruned into interesting topiary shapes. The only detriment is that it is not hardy enough to overwinter on the prairies. It is however an easy plant to move in and out with very few freeloaders!

Patricia Hanbidge is the Lead Horticulturist with Orchid Horticulture.