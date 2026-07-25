Optimist Club planning golf fundraiser to support children in the community

The Optimist Club of Prince Albert was looking for a new way to support local children and that led to a new fundraiser.

The Club will be host their first fundraiser Golf Tournament at Marks 9 Golf and Country Club on Aug. 29 to benefit the youth programs they support. Tournament chair Jennifer Lang said it’s a fresh idea for the Optimist Club.

“Our club has done lots of things in the past. We do like music bingos and we’ve done galas in the past. I just I thought let’s bring something new to the table,” Lang explained. “I golf regularly. I’ve been to a lot of golf tournaments, and I know it’s a great way to have fun and raise money. It’s something I’m passionate about, so it made it really easy for me to want to do something like this for the club.”

Lang explained that the Optimist Club supports the community in a number of different ways. They’ve provided iPads and smart boards for schools, donated to children’s sports, and fundraised for campaigns like the Ronald McDonald House and the Dolly Parton library. The Optimist Club also supported Optimist Field at the Max Power Ball Parks.

Lang said the club’s mission is to support children, so that’s where the funds raised from this tournament will go.

“We want these children’s futures to be bright,” she said. “If we can help them by providing them a new jersey or discounts and sporting fees or the right tools in the classroom, we’re going to do whatever we can to help these children and for their future.”

People who attend the tournament are also encouraged to bring a donation of a toy for Santa

Anonymous. Lang said the Optimists had a large collection of toys after collecting donations at a Prince Albert Raiders game but they were in storage at the Salvation Army the day the fire destroyed the building.

“They all went up in flames because we had just dropped them off there,” Lang said. “They had a whole year’s worth of presents in the bottom of their building and it went up in flames. They lost all their toys for next year so I wanted to help also contribute back to the community in getting toys for the kids.”

Registration for the golf tournament is open until Aug. 15. The registration fee is $600 and includes a steak supper for a team of four golfers. There will also be contest holes in the Texas Scramble. There will also be three $10,000 hole in one prizes.

Lang said that this is her first time planning a fundraising tournament. She said there are growing pains, but she’s looking forward to strong support.

“I’ve been in a lot of them, and I do have a lot of coaches helping me right now, but I should have been doing this way sooner. Probably February, I should have been reaching out to a lot

of these companies because their budgets have been used up. I don’t have as many hole sponsors as I would like to have, and I don’t have a full tournament yet so there’s rooms open for teams as well.”

If you are interested in registering or sponsoring you can reach out to Lang at 306-661-6622

“I can send them any information they need so that they can see the sponsorship levels and the forms,” she said.

Lang said that every golfer and foursome is guaranteed 18 holes of a Texas Scramble and supper.

“The only thing that we can’t really guarantee is the carts, because they might not have enough so I encourage every team, or anybody that wants to put in a team to call and book their carts ahead of time,” she added.

To register for a cart call Marks 9 at 306-764-7888. The Optimist Club First Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser is on Aug. 29 at Marks 9 Golf and Country Club.