Opposition Leader’s Christmas greeting

Carla Beck

Submitted

I wish you and your family a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from everyone here at the Saskatchewan NDP caucus. Now, no matter how you celebrate this holiday season, I do hope you get to spend time with your loved ones and those close friends. As 2024 comes to an end, like many of you, this is my very favorite time of the year.

What makes it special to me are the traditions that we’ve built, and that we look forward to every year. Our family will be heading back home to Lang. We’ve got a big family. We always look forward to things like lacing up the skates and hitting the local rink. Who doesn’t love a good cheesy Christmas movie, some of which were filmed right here in our beautiful province with our talented film crews.

This really is a season of hope, of generosity and a season of gratitude. And it’s a season that reminds us of what we should all strive for all year long. I do want to take a moment to pay special recognition to those front-line workers who will continue to work right through the holidays. Those who have dedicated themselves to public service.

I know that they’ll be sacrificing time with their own families this holiday season to keep us all safe. And I want to say thank you for all you do. Oh, this is the year that has flown by. Blink of an eye. But it really has been incredible on so many fronts over the last few months. I’ve had the absolute privilege of traveling right across this province, and while I’ve always been very proud to call Saskatchewan home, I find myself filled with an even deeper admiration and respect for the hard working people right across this province.

People in Saskatchewan are kind, we’re known for taking care of each other and for getting things done. And I think that’s never more true than during the holiday season. This really is a season of giving. So with that in mind, I encourage all of you to do what you can to donate to a local food bank, shovel your neighbours walk, or even consider volunteering for a local charity.

Let’s really come together this holiday season and give back to a community that has given us so much in 2024. Now we know that there are people for whom the holidays can be a struggle, and if we can all help out where we can, a little goes a long way. Remember, our provincial motto is from many people’s strength and Saskatchewan has always been stronger together.

As we look forward to the new year in 2025, we know there’s still more work to do, but we also know that we can build something better. And I truly believe this because I’ve seen what’s possible when Saskatchewan people come together and I’m more hopeful than I ever have been before. And that hope feels good. So, no matter where you live, who’s at your table from all of us at the Saskatchewan NDP caucus, from our families to yours, I wish you a very merry Christmas and all the best in 2025.

Carla Beck is the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP.