Operation Red Nose puts out call for volunteers

Christmas is still two months away, but the Prince Albert Lions Club is already making a list and checking it twice.

Lion’s Club member Randy Braaten said they’re looking for volunteers to help with Operation Red Nose campaign. The 2025 campaign doesn’t officially launch until Nov. 4, but Braaten said they are trying to build up their list of volunteers early.

“It gives people more time to plan their holiday season (and) it saves us scrambling at the last minute to try and find people,” Braaten said.

“Every year we’ve got the core group that always comes out, but they’re getting a little bit older. We’d like to get some younger people and more people involved in the program.”

Every year, Operation Red Nose helps residents safely arrive home from Christmas parties or other social functions where alcohol has been consumed.

Braaten said the volunteers work in teams of three to drive people home. Each team has two drivers, plus a navigator.

Braaten said volunteers do not need their own vehicle.

“(We’re just) asking people to come out and volunteer their time,” he said. “They don’t have to come out for the whole season. They can just come out for one night or a weekend or whatever.”

Operation Red Nose typically operates every weekend during the holiday season. This year they’ll start on Nov. 28 and run every Friday and Saturday night except on Boxing Day. They will also run on New Year’s Eve.

The hours run from 9 p.m. in the evening until 2:30 a.m. in the morning.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age have a valid class 5 driver’s license and complete a criminal record check, which is available at no cost from the city police or the RCMP.

Last year, Operation Red Nose delivered 347 people safety to their homes and raised roughly $4,200 in donations. The funds are donated to Prince Albert elementary schools to assist with youth programs.

While the 2024 season was successful, the number of rides did slightly decrease compared to 2023. Braaten said they’re hoping to bounce back 2025.

“We’re hoping it will be better,” he said. “Hopefully the weather cooperates. Sometimes we like colder weather because then people phone us, but then we don’t like driving around in cold weather.”

Anyone who wants to volunteer can contact Randy Braaten at 306-425-7804, or princealbert@operationrednose.com

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald