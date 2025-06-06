Open spaces available at Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds and the Batoche Festival Grounds

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

The Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds and the Batoche Festival Grounds have opened spaces for wildfire evacuees from Northern Saskatchewan to take refuge in. The camping and RV spaces are free of charge. They offer various necessities for northern residents evacuating their homes due to the wildfires. At the time of this report, the Northern Lights Casino’s RV parking is at its fullest capacity.

The Prince Albert Exhibition (PAEX)

There are fifty full-service campsites available on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis free of charge to individuals and families from Northern Saskatchewan who evacuated due to the impact of the wildfires. Each fully serviced site includes electricity, water and sewer hook-up. Space is also available in the overflow camping area for those who do not require water and sewer services. The premise offers a shower house and washrooms. By Monday, an additional 25 fully serviced sites will be made available.

“We’re here to support the people who had to leave their homes so suddenly,” said Debra Despins, General Manager of the Prince Albert Exhibition. “We want to make sure they have a safe and comfortable place to stay while things settle down.”

Wildfire evacuees can contact the campground directly at 306-960-1743 to receive an up-date on availability for RV and trailer campsites. Evacuees can then register for a campsite by providing their name, phone number, email address and the location they are evacuating from. PAEX evacuees are reminded that the campground rules are applicable, such as no open fires are allowed, pets must remain on a leash and 11:00 pm is quiet time.

Batoche Festival Grounds

The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) government is also responding to assist wildfire evacuees from Northern Saskatchewan. The Batoche Festival Grounds are being offered as a secure place to seek refuge in the current fire situation.

As of 8:30 am Thursday morning, more than 100 people arrived on the Batoche Festival Grounds seeking refuge. The festival grounds offer trappers’ tents with cots, wi-fi services to keep in touch with family members, traditional food and cultural activities.

“The Batoche grounds are open to anyone who needs a safe place,” said Glen McCallum, the MN-S President. “In northern Saskatchewan, when you take any community, they’re mixed: Métis, First Nations, and non-Indigenous. Wildfires have no borders, and we’re not going to create borders, it’s just a matter of fine-tuning the partnership we have with Métis, First Nations, and non-Indigenous people. As always at Batoche, there’s room for everyone.”

Donations are being accepted for individuals who want to assist the Batoche emergency relief efforts. Fire evacuees require high priority needs, such as toiletries, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, and clean bedding. Priority needs include masks, work gloves and air purifiers. The donation centre is in Saskatoon at CUMFI, 315 Avenue M S.

For as long as the need exists, the MN-S government and its provincial and federal partners will ensure the emergency resources are available for those seeking refuge from the emergency for as long as it takes. Northern fire evacuees are asked to call 1-877-MétisSK (ext. 9) to register for refuge at Batoche. They can also call the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency at 855-559-5502 to register.