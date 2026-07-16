Open Mic opportunity will return to PAEX Summer Fair

Prince Albert Exhibition is hosting an Open Mic for artists to share talent in the main hall August 6 to 9, 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the 2026 Summer Fair.

“It’s meant to seek out hidden talent in Prince Albert, that maybe one day will become famous,” said Debra Despins, General Manger of the Prince Albert Exhibition.

PAEX had presented an open mic in the past, but they recently brought it back as an event in last year’s fair.

Despins said the open mic event last year had a good turnout, and she wishes for more of the same this year.

An Open Mic is an opportunity for artists to their perform poetry, music and songs, and show special talents to an audience.

In last year’s open mic, music was the most common amoungst performers, but it also included other draws, like a motivational speaker.

“We’re hoping people will come out of their shyness and give us a call and participate in this awesome opportunity,” said Despins.

Artists can reach out to paex@sasktel.net or (306) 941-8916 to secure their individual time slot to showcase their talents.